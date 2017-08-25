The story of Leeds Festival 2017 so far – in photos

All of the action from up North
A secret set from Queens Of The Stone Age, Blossoms covering The Smiths, Giggs bringing the grime and thousands of blissed up Northerners enjoying the sun – Leeds Festival 2017 so far has been epic. And it’s only day one.
Here’s the story of the festival so far in glorious photos.
A secret set from Queens Of The Stone Age
Queens Of The Stone Age at Leeds Festival 2017
Josh Homme and QOTSA at Leeds
Queens Of The Stone Age at Leeds Festival 2017
Leeds Festival
Leeds Festival main stage
What a good idea
We need to get ourselves one of these awesome beer-holsters
Muddy feet at Leeds
Buy some wellies, mate
Sløtface on The Pit Stage
Rising Norwegian punks Sløtface killed it on The Pit stage
Haley Shea with Sløtface
Who doesn’t love Giggs?
The crowd went wild at Giggs brought a little grime to Leeds’ main stage
Leeds loves grime
Giggs was the first act on the main stage to really help Leeds Festival 2017 out of their minds
Happy punters at Leeds
Now that’s real festival chic
The pit opens up at Leeds
Leeds Festival knows how to party
Heads up!
Always crowdsurf responsibly
Chilling with Blossoms
Here’s Blossoms backstage at Leeds Festival before they covered John Lennon and The Smiths during their epic main stage debut
LIAM! LIAM! LIAM!
Liam Gallagher brought an epic smattering of Oasis classics to Leeds – plus a taster of his debut solo album ‘As You Were’
As You Were
Liam Gallagher at Leeds: “It’s nice to be back in Leeds – the posh bit anyway”
“I said maybe…”
Liam Gallagher ended by telling the crowd “we’re gonna do that ‘Wonderwall’ shit’. Tears followed