The story of Leeds Festival 2017 so far – in photos

16 images

All of the action from up North

A secret set from Queens Of The Stone Age, Blossoms covering The Smiths, Giggs bringing the grime and thousands of blissed up Northerners enjoying the sun – Leeds Festival 2017 so far has been epic. And it’s only day one.

Here’s the story of the festival so far in glorious photos.

