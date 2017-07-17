Actually, they did way more than just get by. This was a barnstorming Saturday night headline slot on the main stage (aka the Obelisk Arena). The band chose a lot of the acts across the festival on Saturday – it was billed as a takeover by Gentlemen of the Road, the name under which they hold their Stopover Festivals – and then said acts, including Leon Bridges and Maggie Rogers, joined them to close the show with a singalong of The Beatles’ ‘With A Little Help From My Friends’.