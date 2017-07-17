The 1975, Mumford & Sons, Fleet Foxes and more: the story of Latitude 2017 in pictures

Let's take our eyes on a wander to beatific Suffolk, where the beautiful Henham Park briefly hands itself over to music, art, comedy, spray-painted sheep and ever so much more. Here are 17 lovely photos from Latitude 2017.

Canoes drift sleepily along the Lake, which you can also take a dip in. If you’ve ever asked yourself, “What’s the most middle-class way to die?”, the
answer is being cut up by a canoe as you swim in the lake at Latitude. Waitrose (there’s a branch on-site) will cater your wake.

Outspoken frontman Matt Healy was on form during the band’s slinky, louche Friday night headline performance, calling out prejudice and leading an “Oh, Jeremy Corbyn” chant. I wanna shout out all of the communities that are misrepresented and maligned,” he said. “So, the Muslim community, the black community, the LGBTQ community. I wanna say that we stand with you and we fucking love you.” Preach!

Far from it. In fact, music isn’t even half the story here. From literary talks to comedy to ‘Disco Yoga’ and more, there’s something for everyone’s tastes, and if your tastes happen to extend to a podcast about one man’s father’s penchant for writing smutty literature, the My ‘Dad Wrote A Porno’ gang were on hand to satisfy your burning desire at The Speakeasy poetry and literature tent.

The band chose a lot of t

Mumford and Sons got by with a little help from their friends

Actually, they did way more than just get by. This was a barnstorming Saturday night headline slot on the main stage (aka the Obelisk Arena). The band chose a lot of the acts across the festival on Saturday – it was billed as a takeover by Gentlemen of the Road, the name under which they hold their Stopover Festivals – and then said acts, including Leon Bridges and Maggie Rogers, joined them to close the show with a singalong of The Beatles’ ‘With A Little Help From My Friends’.

The country duo from Hampshire, who somehow sound a bit like they’re from Nashville, asked if anyone in the audience were, like them, twins. The result was surprisingly affirmative. NME didn’t notice any identical pairs of people at Latitude, but we have no reason to doubt Ward Thomas fans.

The Welsh grime-punks soundtracked a punishing circle pit with the likes of bruising fan favourites ‘Dusted’ and ‘Foreigners’. If you thought Latitude was all about hummus tasting and poetry recitals, sorry, you were misinformed, and that little kid from earlier is running right at you.