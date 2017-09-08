Bestival 2017 has kicked off with two massive sets from Blossoms and Jamie T, and it has been epic.
The rain has been pouring down, but it hasn’t stopped festival goers from heading out to explore Bestival’s new Dorset home for the first time ever.
Here’s the story of the festival in glorious photos.
Check back at NME for the latest photos, news, interviews and more from Bestival 2017.
Welcome to Bestival…
It’s the first time that Bestival has taken place in Dorset, and it’s looking as colourful as ever
Happy Kanye
A beacon of positivity in these dark times, Happy Kanye is Bestival’s latest collaboration with Hungry Castle & Cool Shit. The inflatable masterpiece stands over seven metres tall, and revellers can even clamber inside the rainbow sculpture.
Ray BLK on The Temple Stage
Ray BLK kicked off proceedings with a storming set on the Temple Stage on Thursday evening
The Temple Stage
Ray BLK tore up the Temple Stage as part of Annie Mac’s takeover on Thursday evening. The Temple stage is a new addition to the festival, and Rob da Bank told NME: “This is a huge electronic stage, with everyone from Jackmaster to Dusky to Annie Mac on there, and it’s a huge show piece stage. There’ll be big elephant carvings and huge pyro at night.”
It’s a blast…
Bestival’s known for it’s wacky world records – like the world’s biggest bouncy castle and their accolade for the most peope in fancy dress at one event, so this year they’ve not dissapointed and we’ve been gifted with the world’s biggest confetti cannon – which goes off twice a night.
It’s disco time…
Along with the world’s biggest confetti cannon, Bestival just so happens to boast the world’s biggest disco ball. They don’t do things by halves.
Hello, Hello…
Blossoms brought the party to Bestival on Thursday evening as they opened The Box Stage
My Charlemagne…
Blossoms frontman Tom Ogden shares a tender moment with guitarist Tom Ogden
Like a zombie…
Jamie T triumphed on The Box Stage with a massive headline set that saw him cover Foo Fighters and give a shout out to Dave Grohl
Blue blooded murder of the English tongue..
Jamie T played fan favourites including ‘Sheila’ during his massive Box Stage show