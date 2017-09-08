10 images

Bestival 2017 has kicked off with two massive sets from Blossoms and Jamie T, and it has been epic.

The rain has been pouring down, but it hasn’t stopped festival goers from heading out to explore Bestival’s new Dorset home for the first time ever.

Here’s the story of the festival in glorious photos.

