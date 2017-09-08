The story of Bestival 2017 so far – in photos

Nick Reilly
By
10 images

Bestival 2017 has kicked off with two massive sets from Blossoms and Jamie T, and it has been epic.

The rain has been pouring down, but it hasn’t stopped festival goers from heading out to explore Bestival’s new Dorset home for the first time ever.

Here’s the story of the festival in glorious photos.

Check back at NME for the latest photos, news, interviews and more from Bestival 2017.

Ray BLK tore up the Temple Stage as part of Annie Mac's takeover on Thursday evening. The Temple stage is a new addition to the festival, and Rob da Bank told NME: "This is a huge electronic stage, with everyone from Jackmaster to Dusky to Annie Mac on there, and it’s a huge show piece stage. There’ll be big elephant carvings and huge pyro at night.” Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 4 of 10
Image credit: Jenn Five

The Temple Stage

Ray BLK tore up the Temple Stage as part of Annie Mac’s takeover on Thursday evening. The Temple stage is a new addition to the festival, and Rob da Bank told NME: “This is a huge electronic stage, with everyone from Jackmaster to Dusky to Annie Mac on there, and it’s a huge show piece stage. There’ll be big elephant carvings and huge pyro at night.”