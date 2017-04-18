Pop heads, assemble!

It’s not quite the same beast it used to be (Pulp, Oasis, Radiohead, Foo Fighters were lineup regulars), but there’s no doubting that V Festival has become a paradise for pop lovers everywhere. The dual festival’s line ups have steadily been moving away from indie and this year, the festival have bagged Jay Z and P!NK to headline the knees-up at Hylands Park, Chelmsford and Weston Park, Staffordshire on August 19 and 20.

Here’s what you need to know about 2017’s edition.

Who’s headling V Festival?

Jay Z

Why he’ll be great: Despite his recording output diminishing over the last decade – his finest releases like ‘The Blueprint’ and ‘The Black Album’ still brag gigantic hip-hop classics. He may bring guests, he may do it solo, but know this; few in the game can still command a stage and an audience of adoring punters like he can.

P!NK

Why she’ll be great: Bit of a wildcard this one. She hasn’t released an album in nearly five years, so a festival appearance all but confirms we’ll be getting some new music before August. Plus she’s incorporated some death-defying acrobatic stunts and will doubt bring her trapeze set for the V Fest faithful.

The acts we’re excited to see

George Ezra

Why he’ll be great: He’s going to be road testing some of his new material on an intimate ‘secret’ tour this Spring, though if you want have your arms around all your pals as you belt along to ‘Budapest’ – his set will be the place to be.

Anne-Marie

Why she’ll be great: Having exercised her vocal chops touring with Rudimental over the last few summers, the Essex-born pop hopeful will return with some of her own material – including the defiant Katy B-esque banger ‘Alarm’.

Dizzee Rascal

Why he’ll be great: Oh come on, like you wouldn’t go mad to ‘Bonkers’ in a field for the millionth time? Last year’s Calvin Harris collaboration ‘Hype’ was a sneakily-gigantic hip-hop/pop crossover hit, so expect a bloody great time with the British legend.

Buy V Festival Tickets

The full line up

Saturday 19, Hylands Park + Sunday 20, Weston Park

P!NK

Rudimental

Craig David

Jess Glynne

George Ezra

Sunday 20, Hylands Park + Saturday 19, Weston Park

Jay Z

Pete Tong Presents Ibiza Classics

Ellie Goulding

Stormzy

Emeli Sande

Also appearing across the weekend:

Jason Derulo

Sean Paul

Clean Bandit

Madness

Dizzee Rascal

Gorgon City

James Arthur

Anne-Marie

Jonas Blue

Sigma Live

The Vamps

The Wombats

Calum Scott

JP Cooper

Jack Savoretti

Scouting For Girls

Busted

Krept & Konan

Hannah Wants

Raye