Way Out West 2017 in pictures

From Lana Del Rey's theatrical flourishes to The xx's mood-stirring majesty, these were the pictorial highlights of Gothenburg's annual indie extravaganza.

Lana Del Rey brought her own onstage ’50s cinema. Thee Oh Sees played transparent guitars. London Gammas went double denim and, by the look of these pictures of the weekend, MØ came dangerously close to being trampled to death by a 2:1 scale version of herself. Yes, 2017’s Way Out West festival in Gothenburg, Sweden, was certainly a sight to behold, and here are some of the best of ’em.