Way Out West 2017 in pictures

By
13 images

From Lana Del Rey's theatrical flourishes to The xx's mood-stirring majesty, these were the pictorial highlights of Gothenburg's annual indie extravaganza.

Lana Del Rey brought her own onstage ’50s cinema. Thee Oh Sees played transparent guitars. London Gammas went double denim and, by the look of these pictures of the weekend, MØ came dangerously close to being trampled to death by a 2:1 scale version of herself. Yes, 2017’s Way Out West festival in Gothenburg, Sweden, was certainly a sight to behold, and here are some of the best of ’em.

Thee Oh Sees Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 6 of 13
Image credit: Rex Features

Thee Oh Sees

Cataclysmic rock’n’roll clatter, sirs? Right this way. Thee Oh Sees and their two front-of-stage drummers melted plentiful faces with their tempestuous tornado of sound, with John Dwyer whooping like the MC5 on a rollercoaster and his band sounding like Way Out West was being haunted by the spirit of the Cavern Club in 1963.