These were the moments we hit #PeakWilderness at Britain’s poshest festival
It's the most middle class festival of them all
Last weekend saw the seventh edition of Wilderness Festival, held in Cornbury Park, Oxfordshire.
With a Pimm’s croquet lawn, Veuve Cliquot bar, and luxury hot tub spa area, Wilderness is generally considered to be the UK’s most middle class festival. Visitors come as much for poetry readings and political debates as they do for the headliners, Bonobo and Grace Jones. NME was there to fully immerse itself in the rah atmosphere, finding the #PeakWilderness moments at Britain’s poshest festival. Hey, if it’s good enough for David Cameron…
This field of ponies wearing flowers and body paint
These posh ponies were giving horsey rides – and serving the biggest festival style trends better than you whilst doing it. I’d travel no other way.
Benedict Cumberbatch reading out a Roger Taylor letter with a local amateur dramatics society
The actor was performing as part of the Letters Live show, reading a letter sent by the drummer of Queen to Rolling Stone magazine where the artist complained about a negative review. So meta.
This Ottolenghi long table banquet
Tickets were £80 and it sold out months ago. Think of all the avocados you could buy for £80.
The champagne tent where everyone wore Veuve Cliquot branded wellies
You won’t find these in the random festival section in Aldi.
This anti-drugs Mac ‘n’ Cheese advert
#ChooseCheese
This Rioja wine terrace with a light up sign and ham in shot glasses
These luxury outdoor hot tubs featuring champagne and glitter balls
Step up from a babywipe.
This ridiculously small Bao burger, which cost £6
This incredibly posh programme, which cost £10
This was also the *only* to see the festival schedule.
This willow weave basket making workshop
This naked cricket game, which drew a huge crowd
And of course, David Cameron having a cheeky fag and hugging a Corbyn supporter.
What was your #PeakWilderness moment?