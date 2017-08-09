It's the most middle class festival of them all

Last weekend saw the seventh edition of Wilderness Festival, held in Cornbury Park, Oxfordshire.

With a Pimm’s croquet lawn, Veuve Cliquot bar, and luxury hot tub spa area, Wilderness is generally considered to be the UK’s most middle class festival. Visitors come as much for poetry readings and political debates as they do for the headliners, Bonobo and Grace Jones. NME was there to fully immerse itself in the rah atmosphere, finding the #PeakWilderness moments at Britain’s poshest festival. Hey, if it’s good enough for David Cameron…

This field of ponies wearing flowers and body paint

These posh ponies were giving horsey rides – and serving the biggest festival style trends better than you whilst doing it. I’d travel no other way.

Benedict Cumberbatch reading out a Roger Taylor letter with a local amateur dramatics society

The actor was performing as part of the Letters Live show, reading a letter sent by the drummer of Queen to Rolling Stone magazine where the artist complained about a negative review. So meta.

This Ottolenghi long table banquet

A true Sunday feast by @ottolenghi at Wilderness 🌱 Keeping us well fed and entertained through the weekend @sipsmith @wildernesshq A post shared by Food Feels (@food_feels) on Aug 8, 2017 at 4:20am PDT

Tickets were £80 and it sold out months ago. Think of all the avocados you could buy for £80.

The champagne tent where everyone wore Veuve Cliquot branded wellies

Sunday session #VCWilderness A post shared by Veuve Clicquot UK (@veuveclicquotuk) on Aug 6, 2017 at 8:40am PDT

You won’t find these in the random festival section in Aldi.

This anti-drugs Mac ‘n’ Cheese advert

#ChooseCheese

This Rioja wine terrace with a light up sign and ham in shot glasses

These luxury outdoor hot tubs featuring champagne and glitter balls

#champagne #hottubs #colddips and #glitterballs #wildernessfestival2017 #wilderness #wildweekend #cornburypark A post shared by postcardslondon (@postcardslondon) on Aug 7, 2017 at 2:51pm PDT

Step up from a babywipe.

This ridiculously small Bao burger, which cost £6

@bao_london panko crumbed & pickled daikon bao, coriander & hot sauce #wildernessfestival @wildernesshq #dinningroom next level #streetfood A post shared by proportionchef (@proportionchef) on Aug 7, 2017 at 2:13pm PDT

This incredibly posh programme, which cost £10

This was also the *only* to see the festival schedule.

This willow weave basket making workshop

Learning to Willow weave with @juliettehamilton you do use two hands but I needed one to film! I made a hanging bee for the garden 🐝 #wildernessfestival A post shared by Holly Dutton (@hollybobbies) on Aug 7, 2017 at 1:37pm PDT

This naked cricket game, which drew a huge crowd

And of course, David Cameron having a cheeky fag and hugging a Corbyn supporter.

Couldn't have even planned it 😂 (big Dave C in the house, shame he can't read) A post shared by Lucy Edwards (@laeedwards) on Aug 5, 2017 at 7:26pm PDT

What was your #PeakWilderness moment?