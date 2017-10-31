20 images

BAN THIS SICK FILTH.

Hello from the other side. From the other side of the Channel, the other side of good taste, the other side of a seething portal directly into Hell. The French version of The Great British Bake Off, the quaintly named Le Meilleur Patissier (‘The Best Pastry Chef’), had a Halloween special last night and it was the sickest thing ever broadcast. Imagine an undead Prue Leith feasting on Paul Hollywood’s entrails while Mary Berry looks on in at horror at what the show has become and you’re halfway to comprehending the madness that unfolded on televisions across unsuspecting France. Grab a sick bag and start penning your letters to The Daily Mail right now.