Glastonbury 2017 gets political – the best flags, signs and statements

Who said politics had nothing to do with music?

It’s impossible to separate Glastonbury from politics. You can’t turn a corner at Worthy Farm without catching a glimpse of activism, and a huge part of the festival’s appeal is its constant push for social change. 2016 was defined by word spreading of the Brexit result, a mixture of shock and defiance from fans and performers. 2017 takes a different turn. After the botched June election, which left the Tories weaker and Labour resurgent, there’s a sense of optimism filling the fest. Jeremy Corbyn’s turning up to introduce Run the Jewels. Hilarious flags are everywhere, poking fun at Theresa May’s naughty trips to fields of wheat are everywhere. And Ed Balls is staying for the whole weekend. Here’s how politics is taking over Glastonbury in 2017: