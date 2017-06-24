Glastonbury 2017 gets political – the best flags, signs and statements

Jamie Milton
By
Who said politics had nothing to do with music?

It’s impossible to separate Glastonbury from politics. You can’t turn a corner at Worthy Farm without catching a glimpse of activism, and a huge part of the festival’s appeal is its constant push for social change. 2016 was defined by word spreading of the Brexit result, a mixture of shock and defiance from fans and performers. 2017 takes a different turn. After the botched June election, which left the Tories weaker and Labour resurgent, there’s a sense of optimism filling the fest. Jeremy Corbyn’s turning up to introduce Run the Jewels. Hilarious flags are everywhere, poking fun at Theresa May’s naughty trips to fields of wheat are everywhere. And Ed Balls is staying for the whole weekend. Here’s how politics is taking over Glastonbury in 2017:

Performers are making their political voices heard, too. On Friday’s (June 23) headline set, Radiohead included a couple of digs towards Theresa May. Frontman Thom Yorke sarcastically repeated the words “strong and stable” during ‘Myxomatosis’, before telling the current Prime Minster: “See you later, Theresa. Just shut the door on the way out.”

Rapper and poet Kate Tempest also didn’t mince her words. Performing on the West Holt’s stage, she said: “Strong and stable into ruin… Murdoch headlines leeches for the letting of our blood lost, blame it on the migrants suffocated in containers, blame it on the Muslims or whichever current favourite takes the weight of our collective hate and keeps the nation safe. Privatise and privatise and private, let the nurses burn.”