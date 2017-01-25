Glastonbury Emerging Talent Competition winners – where are they now?

Jamie Milton

From Worthy Farm to worldwide stardom? We look at the prize's previous winners

Every year, a promising bunch of new acts bid to prove they’re, err, worthy of a spot on Worthy Farm. The Glastonbury Emerging Talent competition sees 40 taste-makers sieve through a huge supply of fresh faces to pick a longlist of 120. A selection of judges, including Michael and Emily Eavis, narrow the list down to eight, before live finals at Pilton Working Men’s Club in April decide the winner. Plenty of previous Emerging Talent winners have gone on to do great things, while others fizzled out faster than you could say ‘Hello Glastonbuuuurry!!’ We’ve taken a look at previous picks.