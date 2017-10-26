Here’s what happened at NME’s #Lifehacks Design Masterclass

This is what it's like to pitch an idea to NME.

In partnership with University of Salford

Earlier this month, a group of young creatives visited NME for a #Lifehacks graphic design masterclass in partnership with University of Salford and Create Jobs. After meeting key members of the NME team, the students were introduced to creative director Simon Freeborough, who gave them an overview of NME’s history and house style before setting a brief: design a flyer that could be featured in an issue of NME. The young creatives also received an insight into the industry from Maya Wild, a graphic designer whose work has been published in magazines in the UK, US and Japan.

See what happened at the design masterclass below.

The young creatives returned to NME a week later to pitch their ideas – check NME.COM soon to find out what happened.

As part of our #LifeHacks initiative, NME and the University of Salford are also creating a year-long programme of events. The aim is to help inspire young creatives on how to get ahead in the world of work.

