Is this the worst ever episode of ‘Desert Island Discs’?

Some people reckon this banker's choices were a little basic.

We’re hearing rumblings that the worst ever – ever! – episode of Desert Island Discs was broadcast this morning. The show has been on air for a whopping 75 years, inviting successful types from all walks of life – business people, artists, writers, chefs, you name it – to select the songs that mean the most to them, so that’s one heck of a claim.

This one was a repeat of the episode that was broadcast last week, which put banker Jayne-Anne Gadhia in the hot seat. The chief executive of Virgin Money, she was in the news recently for saying the UK’s current housing market is “overblown”. In other news, the sky is blue, grass is green and Ed Sheeran has sold rather a lot of records.

And it appears that the good people of Twitter have deemed Gadhia’s song choices to be equally obvious, mocking the banker for what they perceive to be somewhat pedestrian tastes. Well, she opted for Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, which seems like no bad thing to us. But oh dear, she also plumped for Pachabel’s ‘Canon In D Major’, which classical musical know-it-alls have dismissed as basic. The business woman also opted for Gerry Rafferty’s ‘Baker Street’, which obviously bangs, and ‘Everything I Do (I Do It For You)’ by Bryan Adams, which bangs in a karaoke situation and at no other time.

The people of the internet can be an unforgiving bunch, so below is round-up of what some cads had to say about Jayne-Anne Gadhia, followed by her choices in full. Let’s just hope people are more understanding when you, dear reader, inevitably join lovely Kirsty Young in the studio to discuss the songs that made you the baller you are today.

And here are Jayne-Anne Gadhia’s offending song choices…

Pachabel, ‘Canon In D Major’

Queen, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

Gary Moore, ‘Parissiene Walkways’

Gerry Rafferty, ‘Baker Street’

REO Speedwagon, ‘Keep On Loving You’

‘Now We Are Free’ from the Gladiator soundtrack

Donny Osmond, ‘Survivor’

Bryan Adams, ‘(Everything I Do) I Do It For You’