Kendrick Lamar’s ‘DAMN.’ album cover is a miserable, relatable meme now

'DAMN.', Kendrick Lamar's album is still one day away...

With Kendrick Lamar’s new ‘DAMN.’ album just a day away (out April 14), K-Dot fans are tiding things over by turning his new LP cover into a relatable meme.

Revealed on Tuesday (April 11), Kendrick’s glum-as-fuck expression, coupled with the cover’s gigantic red font, has quickly become a symbol for bleak misery. It’s brilliantly easy to apply – think of anything remotely sad or disappointing and chuck in the ‘DAMN.’ artwork. See, it’s a meme that even meme cynics can enjoy.

Graphic designer Vlad Sepetov, who helped create the covers for Kendrick’s two previous albums – ‘To Pimp a Butterfly’ and ‘untitled, unmastered.’ – tweeted about the divided reaction to ‘DAMN.’’s artwork. While some have gone trigger happy with the memes, others have criticised the design. “I sort of bucked a lot of what my teachers, taught me. I wanted to make something loud and abrasive,” he tweeted.

Sepetov’s design is so loud and abrasive, in fact, that it’s perfect for meme gold. Kendrick’s glum face and sunken eyes speak to everybody.

Others have been slightly more creative with their ‘DAMN.’ usage.

And some are poking fun at Kendrick having just two guests on his new record – Rihanna and U2.

Even Hudson Mohawke is getting involved. Good lord.

And professional football clubs, because who isn’t excited for ‘DAMN.’ to drop?