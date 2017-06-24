Liam Gallagher proves he’s the ultimate rock ’n’ roll star at Glastonbury 2017

His first solo set at Glastonbury is a swaggering, emotional moment

Liam Gallagher’s debut solo set at Glastonbury is worth the hype, and enough to make Oasis fans even more desperate for a reunion. Delivering classics from the start, he brings swagger, soul and emotion to his Saturday (June 24) Other Stage set.

When he opens with ‘Rock N Roll Star’ and ‘Morning Glory’, fans are clinking drinks, setting off flares and sitting on the shoulders of strangers. There’s no Noel on stage, but nothing can dampen the spirits.

After starting with hits, he tells the crowd: “Now we’ve got your attention, we’re gonna play some new songs.” First is the swaggering recent single ‘Wall of Glass’, followed by ‘Greedy Soul’ and ‘Bold’, an acoustic-led song with the makings of a classic.

Tens of thousands are in attendance, including Carl Barat, Emily Eavis and a particularly up-for-it deputy Labour leader, Tom Watson. After picking out Oasis favourites ‘Slide Away’ and ‘Be Here Now’, he closes with a tender moment. ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’ is dedicated to victims of the Grenfell tower tragedy and the Manchester Arena attack. Gallagher leaves the crowd to sing the lines, and it makes for one of Glastonbury’s finest moments. Never underestimate the man, he was made for sets like this.