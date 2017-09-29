“Why I love the Dr. Martens 1460 Boot” – by John Robb

Promotional feature with Dr. Martens

As told by John Robb – Punk veteran, music journalist, member of the bands The Membranes and Goldblade

First made in 1960, the 1460 Dr. Martens boot has been worn by musicians and icons for over 50 years. Engineered to the highest standards, this is one boot that is made to last. And there’s a reason they continue to dominate culture generations after they first hit the streets. As iconic as they are, they are for everyone.

As stylish as they are, they were also built for living. They’re a statement of rebellion and individuality, and they’re yours to make your own mark with. So scuff it up, customise it, make it yours. Here’s how John Robb does it.

“For me, growing up in the punk days of the late ‘70s…

…they very much tied into that culture. I remember when I got my first Dr. Martens. I wore them to school and it was a challenge. People couldn’t work out what you were, but as soon as they saw that you weren’t a threat to their macho hierarchy then you were free. It was a sign of individuality.”

“I never really wanted to be part of anything…

The Stranglers’ JJ Burnel was an early wearer of Dr. Martens who inspired me, The Clash wore them too and I remember Sid Vicious had a pair. Yes, there were musicians that wore them, iconic ones too, but it’s much more of a street look. It was the footsoldiers of punk rock that wore them.”

“The classics are set in stone…

Some things are so simple but absolutely perfect. When you hit an E chord on a guitar, it sounds amazing and will do in 1000 years’ time. You can say the same about Dr. Martens.”

“You can listen to punk, post-grime or whatever you want…

…and you can do it in a pair of Dr. Martens. They represent a sturdy, classic style. People love vinyl because it represents permanence – something that remains in culture forever.”

