In Netflix’ new Marvel series Iron Fist, billionaire Danny Rand (Finn Jones) returns to New York City after being missing for years, trying to reconnect with his past. He fights against the city’s seedy criminal underbelly with his kung fu mastery and ability to summon the awesome power of the fiery ‘Iron Fist’.

He’s the fourth of Marvel’s ‘street-level’ superheroes which make up urban, crime-fighting dream team The Defenders (Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage) — out later this year. We met the cast.

There’s no spandex

In the 1970s, Iron Fist nearly blinded comic book nerds with his racy green and yellow Lycra suit. Not in 2017. “It would look ridiculous,” says Finn Jones. “I love that costume and it’s iconic. But come on, let’s get real. Could you imagine that outfit alongside the other Defenders?”

The fight scenes are brutal

“Once the schedule started, I was f**ked,” says Jones. “I’d be working 12-14 hours a day, six days a week. I remember halfway through the cage fight scene in episode five I nearly passed out. I was so exhausted. It was worth it, though, because it looks f**king awesome.”

Colleen Wing is hard as nails

Marvel have, in the past, been criticised for a lack of strong female characters. That won’t happen this time. “It was really important to me that Colleen never stood on the sidelines of a fight,” says Jessica Henwick, who plays Iron Fist’s ally Colleen Wing. “She gets in there and she dives in. I hope that one day this will be the norm. But right now it’s not and I’m proud of what we’ve achieved.”

Netflix

Game Of Thrones geeks will love Iron Fist

They didn’t share screen time, but Jones and Jessica Henwick (playing Colleen Wing) struck up a strong friendship when they starred in Game Of Thrones. Now, on Iron Fist, they’ve cemented that relationship by starring opposite each other. The two series are very different though. “They’re miles apart. Chalk and cheese,” reveals Henwick. “But Game Of Thrones fan are gonna be like, ‘holy crap! This is great.”

It’s for the fans

Iron Fist has received mixed reactions from critics, but the cast aren’t bothered. “This show isn’t for the critics, it is for the fans,” argues Jones. Once they see it they’ll be really happy with what we’ve come up with.”

There’s a big surprise

“A character who appears in the second half of the series that hasn’t been announced yet,” says Henwick. “It’s a comic book character that hasn’t been seen before. For me, Danny’s relationship with him is the most interesting in the show.”

Iron Fist is on Netflix from March 17