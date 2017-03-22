The mysterious band appearing on festival bills – who are A Blaze Of Feather?

The unknown band are playing Latitude and Citadel this summer.

Festival season is shaping up. We near enough know all the headliners for some of the world’s biggest fests. Everyone’s summer schedule is coming together. Surely there’s little room for any more surprises.

However, someone out there is playing games. A band called A Blaze Of Feather – a completely unknown entity with no music to their name – have popped up on a couple of festival bills. Nobody knows for certain who’s behind the project, or how they ended up on line-ups with a higher billing than the likes of Maggie Rogers and The Lemon Twigs.

On Saturday July 15, they appear on Latitude’s BBC Music Stage, as part of a bill curated entirely by Mumford & Sons for their Gentlemen of the Road Takeover.

That same weekend, they play London all-dayer Citadel at Victoria Park on Sunday July 16. The festival’s poster ranks them alongside Laura Marling, Wild Beasts and Michael Kiwanuka.

Right, so they’re mates with Mumfords. They’re appearing third from top on Latitude’s second stage and they’re one of the biggest names at Citadel. Whoever’s behind it must be a big deal.

Latitude’s website lists no info on A Blaze of Feather besides a lo-res band logo. They have an official website, again devoid of any actual information. There’s an Instagram account, full of arty shots of English coastline and a mysterious individual’s skinny jeans.

Some investigative music fans believe they’ve cracked the code. Folk star Ben Howard appears to be linked to the project. He shares the same management company. And more curiously, Latitude’s press release listed A Blaze Of Feather as “the first singing on Ben Howard’s label”. Fellow musician and photographer Mickey Smith lists the band in his Instagram biography, and he’s been touring with Howard as a multi-instrumentalist since 2013, collaborating on second album ‘I Forget Where We Were’. Smith’s involvement is apparent, but it’s not yet known whether this is Ben Howard’s new band, a completely fresh start, a one-off collaboration or something else altogether.

Whatever this turns out to be, some fans are getting very excited.