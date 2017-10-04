Last week, Mystery Jets brought the curtain down on the first ten years of their career with ‘Jetrospective’, a five-night residency at London’s Garage that saw them playing each of their albums in full.

Across five sold-out shows, the Eel Pie Island four-piece are welcomed with a cult-like fervour that goes far in proving how they’re quietly thriving as one of Britain’s most consistently popular bands.

But while there’s a huge demand for their best known bangers, it’s the overwhelming reaction to lesser heard tracks that prove just how far they’ve cemented their place in the hearts of fans across the UK.

Take the ’Twenty One’ night for example, which sees one of the biggest highlights of the entire residency as they bring out folk hero Laura Marling for ‘Young Love’.

The surprise is met with a huge reaction, but it’s got nothing on the mosh pits and arena-filling singalongs that are reserved for album track ’Behind The Bunhouse’, an indie pop oddity that sounds like Aztec Camera on LSD.

As it happens though , the band weren’t initially sure if it was the right time to look back on ten years as a band in the public eye.

‘We initially were a bit dubious about whether it was the right time to do a retrospective, looking back at the moment’, singer Blaine Harrison told NME.

‘And then we came up with the name, and thought we have to do it.’

He also reveals his excitement to play ‘Radlands’, the 2012 album which saw them decamp to Austin, Texas, to record an album that proudly wears its Americana heart on its tassel jacket sleeves.

Blaine describes the record as being perhaps their most fully-formed, and it’s precisely clear to see what he means when the album is rolled out on the penultimate night of their residency.

Playing the record in full allows them to give a rare outing to ‘Lost In Austin’, a powerful ode on romantic confusion that slowly builds to a massive chorus – and one that needs to be more deployed more regularly at live shows.

By the time the residency ends with ‘Curve Of The Earth’, there’s no doubt in anyone’s mind that Jetrospective has been an utter triumph, and a reminder of just how much Mystery Jets have already achieved as they embark on sonic pastures new.

‘We’re in the middle of making a new record at the moment, so we’re always making music and doing things – we’ve never stopped’, Blaine tells NME backstage.

At this rate, you wouldn’t bet against a second Jetrospective by the time the next 10 years roll around.