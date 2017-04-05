Liam Gallagher’s solo album: release date, touring info and everything we know so far

There’s a lot riding on Liam Gallagher’s first ever solo album, due later this year. This is a man with a point to prove. With brother Noel riding high on his own solo wave, Liam’s own post-band career has thus far been defined by Beady Eye, a valiant attempt at riding Oasis’ coattails, but one that ultimately ended in a whimper in 2014. There’s no denying Liam’s talent – a ballsy knack for commanding stages like few others, an embodiment of the rock ‘n’ roll dream, a snarling vocalist – but he’s rarely been credited as the brains behind Oasis’ greatness.

Despite last year denying plans for a solo record (“are you fucking tripping dickhead im not a cunt”, he tweeted in January 2017), it’s clear Liam was either bluffing at the time, or he’s since had his head turned. Last summer he inked a deal with Warner Bros Records, part of Warner Music Group, for an album coming in 2017. “Keep the faith!” he declared, when signing the deal. Get ready – Liam season is fast approaching. And it’s high stakes, too – if he makes a pig’s arse of his first proper solo move, he says he’ll “probably fuck off forever.”

When is the new Liam Gallagher album going to be released?

There’s no firm release date for Liam’s solo album, but it’s set to come out before the end of 2017. When signing Liam to Warner Bros Records in 2016, label President Phil Christie said Liam was currently recording “big, bold and heartfelt” songs, that feel “important and culturally relevant.”

We do know Liam’s live band are already in live rehearsals, suggesting the recording stage is complete – a relief, given he recently said he “can’t be arsed” to write his own songs. He was also reported to be shooting the album cover in Paris in March 2017, shortly after posting a classic-looking, black-and-white image of him holding an acoustic guitar in the studio. “It won’t be long yeah yeah yeah,” he tweeted, seemingly addressing an upcoming release. Odds are it’ll be out in time for festival season.

What’s the new Liam Gallagher album called?

According to Liam, the new album is called ‘As You Were’.

It was announced in a very Liam Gallagher way, as part of a snipe at brother Noel. He tweeted: “To all you you you haters out there and I know there’s only the 1 the name of my fab new record is AS YOU WERE.”

NME Newsletter Sign up for the newsletter Your email address: Sign Up

What will the new Liam Gallagher album sound like?

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

So many things. If recent live rehearsals are anything to go by, Liam’s solo output is going to be “dangerous”. He’s also promised music that’s “sick, fucking funny and well tasty” – so the musical equivalent of alphabetti spaghetti?

Mat Whitecross, director of Oasis movie Supersonic, told fans they can expect an “epic” solo record, one that sounds like the Velvet Underground. He told NME: ““I know it’s very fashionable to put people down in the public eye, but I think Liam’s as passionate about music now as he ever has been. If people gave the new album a proper fair and proper listen, they’re in for a treat.”

Speaking to Q in 2016, Liam said the current music climate needed a man like him to step in. “It’s fucking shit. It’s boring without me, isn’t it? On my game I will roast anyone. Anyone. Whether it’s interviews, photoshoots, on a record or on that fucking stage.” He also described early demos of songs as: “Proper sparse, really pumping,” before describing them in more detail: “They’ve got flair, attitude, the melodies are sick and the words are fucking funny. We’ll record them this year and release it next year. It’ll shock people. It’s a record written by me, that’s got all the right ingredients and sounds well tasty.” And it’s not chin-stroking music. “It’s chin-out music.” That’s that, then.

Back in 2015, Liam gave a live debut to a new song in – where else? – an Irish pub. At its bare bones, and played to a chatty crowd, there’s still a hint of a classic-sounding single in the making. Shame that the below video is ruined by an aspiring Oasis drummer who’s sunk one too many pints of Guinness.

Alan McGee, who first signed Oasis to Creation Records in 1993, claimed Liam’s solo debut would “probably be very good.” Speaking to NME, he sprang to Liam’s defence over claims he was an inferior songwriter. “This idea that Liam can’t write songs is bollocks. He wrote a song called ‘Flick Of The Finger’ for Beady Eye and it was as good as anything that Noel’s ever done. This idea that Liam can’t write a song is fucking bullshit.” He added: “The press will probably fucking hate it but they hate everything anyway. I don’t think people care any more. Music’s judged by social media now, not by The Guardian.”

One thing’s for sure – it’s going to be a gutsy, in-your-face solo statement. He’s already dishing out the fighting talk, saying the album will put Noel fans in their place. And who knows, maybe a lightly touted Robbie Williams collaboration will make the cut.

What has Liam Gallagher been doing since Beady Eye split?

Arguing with Noel, mostly. He slammed his brother for “brown nosing” U2 after Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds agreed to support Bono and co. on their ‘The Joshua Tree’ anniversary tour. And after calling his sibling a “potato” and a “toad,” he then accused Noel of dressing “like Gary Barlow”, which has got to hurt. Asked by The Daily Telegraph if he could see their relationship repairing, he replied: “The olive branch has been put out many times, and he’s blanked it. I don’t see his kids, he doesn’t see my kids, and it hurts my mum, and all that tackle. It’s all very childish and ridiculous, but there you go. I’m quite enjoying it, actually.”

With the Oasis brothers’ relationship seemingly more frayed than ever, rumours of a potential reunion have been quickly nipped in the bud. Liam did however hint that if the pair were ever to see eye to eye again, Oasis could be back on the cards. “If people think me having a dig on Twitter is what’s stopping the band getting back together, they’re mad,” he said on Radio X. “People keep asking him ‘when’s the band getting back together?’ and he’s going ‘Never’ because he can carry that whip, but I think the minute people stop asking him, he’ll go ‘fucking hell, what? Are they getting bored of me now?’ So then he’ll get the band back together. So don’t fucking ask him any more.”

Is Liam Gallagher touring this year?

Those “dangerous” live rehearsals are being put to the test this summer, with a handful of confirmed festival shows. The live band are reportedly also rehearsing Beady Eye tracks and rare B-sides. UK live shows are yet to be announced. See his current touring schedule below.



EXIT Festival, Serbia (July 6)

Benicàssim, Spain (July 13-17)

Lollapalooza Paris, France (July 22-23)

Osheaga Music & Arts, Montreal (August 4-6)

This blog will be updated as and when information comes in