New Music Of The Day: Grace Lightman – ‘Fangs’

Love’s floaty, honeymoon stage is what everyone strives for. But there’s always a point when things go skewiff, even for a brief moment, and the tables turn. Singing “I liked you better when you had no fangs,” Grace Lightman captures this perfectly, on a track with an appropriate amount of bite.

Produced by Ben Baptie (Lady Gaga, London Grammar), every emotion from a splintering relationship is captured on tape. Wobbly bass notes collide with reversed percussion, space-age synths spinning out of focus. Think the future-psych haze of Unknown Mortal Orchestra being applied to a St. Vincent track. Lightman’s steady vocal is the only thing holding this together, yielding gold melodies from a violent sea of emotions. ’Fangs’ often threatens to bite off more than it can chew, but there’s so much to love in this dense, epic track.

Grace Lightman – Fangs by handsome dad records ltd 7″ PRE-ORDER; http://tinyurl.com/ya63qzwx http://facebook.com/gracelightman http://twitter.com/GraceLightman http://gracelightman.com Recorded, produced & mixed by Ben Baptie

‘Fangs’ is out now via Handsome Dad Records.