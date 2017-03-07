Alabama’s Iron Horse transform the Kurt Cobain classic into a twangy barnstormer.



Just when you thought you’d heard every slant on Nirvana’s legendary back catalogue, this happens: Alabama veterans Iron Horse have recorded a pluck-stuffed, bluegrass version of ‘All Apologies’, the closing track from their 1993 final album ‘In Utero’.

Next month sees the release of ‘Pickin’ on Nirvana: A Bluegrass Tribute Featuring Iron Horse’. 11 songs handpicked from Cobain and co.’s career have been given a string-clattering twist. And below you can see a video of Iron Horse taking on ‘All Apologies’, perched in a deserted cemetery, perhaps as a tribute to the frontman who would have turned 50 last month. It’s out with grunge and in with mandolin, banjo twangs and earnest campfire vocals.

Don’t forget this is a song that’s been covered in the style of jazz, pop punk, hardcore and even by Sinead O’Connor. But Iron Horse’s bluegrass version is in another world, its closest comparison being the legendary ‘MTV Unplugged in New York’ performance Cobain himself gave in 1993.

Iron Horse specialise in bluegrass covers, taking on the likes of Led Zeppelin, The Shins, Kings of Leon and Metallica. No band is immune to a banjo barnstormer from this four-piece.

The ‘Pickin’ on…’ series has been going since the early 90s, and Nirvana aren’t the only giants to have been given a bluegrass twist. You can find Franz Ferdinand, Modest Mouse, a not far-fetched slant on Mumford & Sons’ ‘Babel’, and even a hot take on Kanye West’s ‘Heartless’. The latest edition comes out physically April 22, in line with Record Store Day 2017, with a digital edition out April 28.