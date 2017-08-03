You're welcome.
So, there is a cow that looks like Kiss frontman Gene Simmons. The musician himself has endorsed his bovine doppelgänger – who lives on a ranch in in Texas – tweeting that “this is real folks!!!!” A slightly incoherent sentiment from Gene there, but then he is looking at a mirror while also looking at a Texan cow. You’d be tongue-tied too. Anyway, this is not the first animal that has looked like a celebrity. Who could forget the horse in Barnsley that bored a dandyish resemblance to Red Hot Chili Pepper Anthony Kiedis? Or the jaunty cat that looked like Leonardo DiCaprio popping out of the off-license to restock his yacht with bottles of bubbly and a few cans of Pringles in anticipation of the arrival of 70 supermodels? None of us could forget, and none of us would want to. Here, then, is NME‘s ultimate collection of animals that look like celebrities, which will make you look at your own non-showbiz pet with quiet disappointment.
A cow that looks like Gene Simmons
God of Thunder? God of Udder more like. This bovine rocker is Gene’s exact double.
A monkey that looks like Adrian Brody
Adrian Brody is an excellent, highly bankable star who’s appeared in films such as ‘The Pianist’ and ‘The Grand Budapest Hotel’. Next time you need to cast a brooding, unconventionally handsome leading man though, this Lesula monkey is probably a cheaper booking. Just saying.
A dog that looks like Prince
The fella on the left won the fancy dress competition at Visions Festival Dog Show in London last year. Little guy, U Got The Look.
The dog that looks like Harrison Ford
That crooked smile, the sardonic gaze: if this chap looked any more like Harrison Ford, he’d had have been cast in the new Star Wars movie.
The cat that looks like Leonardo DiCaprio
No wonder this cat has a spring in his or her step: her or she is the spitting image of international playboy and supernaturally talented actor Leonardo Caprio at his absolute jauntiest.
A dog that looks like John Travolta
Look who’s talking! It’s a dog that bears an eerie likeness to Saturday Night Fever actor John Travolta. You should see this guy tear up the dancefloor when the DJ plays The Bee Gees.
A cat that looks like Adam Driver
This feline lookalike took the internet by storm early last year, once again combining two of the internet’s keenest interests: cute animals and unconventionally handsome leading men.
An Afghan hound that looks like Cher
You won’t ‘Believe’ how much this well-groomed pooch looks like beloved international pop star diva Cher.
A horse that looks like Anthony Kiedis
This well-coiffed horse was spotted in Barnsley. A teacher named Sam Wilson snapped the rock star pony, who said at the time: “I thought the hairstyle was really striking, like something from a rock band.” It’s true: that south Yorkshire horse is almost certainly has dreams of Californication.
The otter that looks like Tracy Morgan
It’s only a matter of time until this otter stars in a critically acclaimed, commercially successful sitcom as a hilarious caricature of himself.