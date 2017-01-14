VO5 NME Awards 2017: Meet the nominees for Best Album

Which of these six records will get your vote?

At the end of last year, you heard the collective NME staff’s opinions on the best albums of 2016 in our Albums Of The Year list. Now, you can have your say too. We’ve collated the top six records nominated by our readers in the first phase of voting and they’ll go up against each other for the Best Album award at the VO5 NME Awards 2017. Need a little reminder of why each deserves to win? Check out snippets our original reviews below, where they placed in our AOTY list and a track from each.

Kanye West – ‘The Life Of Pablo’



What we said: “More an obscure self-portrait than a Picasso masterpiece, ‘The Life Of Pablo’ retains its author’s status as the most interesting man in music. But he makes it seem like harder work than the effortlessness we’re used to” – 4/5.

Ranked in our Albums Of The Year: 2nd

Bastille – ‘Wild World’



What we said: “‘Wild World’ is a triumphant pop record: unflinching in its ability to rouse listeners and unapologetic in its quest for a Number One” – 4/5.

Ranked in our Albums Of The Year: 31st

Skepta – ‘Konnichiwa’

What we said: “‘Konnichiwa’ is a landmark in British street music, a record good enough to take on the world without having to compromise one inch in the process” – 5/5.

Ranked in our Albums Of The Year: 4th

Beyoncé – ‘Lemonade’

What we said: “‘Lemonade’’s first four tracks are a thrillingly honest sucker-punch from a famously guarded pop star, who came to fame via Destiny’s Child and whose picture-perfect solo career has since helped her amass a fortune exceeding $450m. When, moments later (on ‘Sorry’) she tells Jay Z to “suck on my balls” the sense of release is palpable. These words come from a woman whose public image is so clean that FLOTUS Michelle Obama has said she wants to be her” – 4/5.

Ranked in our Albums Of The Year: 11th

The 1975 – ‘I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It’



What we said: “Frontman Matt Healy told NME “The world needs this album” and for the most part, he’s not wrong. Any record that burrows as deep into your psyche as ‘I Like It…’ should be considered essential. It’s hugely clever and wryly funny, too” – 4/5.

Ranked in our Albums Of The Year: 1st

Radiohead – ‘A Moon Shaped Pool’



What we said: “Thom Yorke and co remain reluctant saviours of rock, and ‘A Moon Shaped Pool’ doesn’t so much grab you by the throat as creep into your house in the night and paint your walls an enigmatic shade of blue” – 4/5.

Ranked in our Albums Of The Year: 22nd

The VO5 NME Awards 2017 takes place on February 15 at London’s O2 Academy Brixton. Vote for who you want to win here and buy tickets for the ceremony here.