VO5 NME Awards 2017: Pop superstars and ace newcomers are up for Best International Female Artist supported by VO5

Will Queen Bey have her crown stolen by one of her five competitors?

We’ve seen the nominees for Best International Male Artist supported by VO5, but the shortlist for Best International Female Artist supported by VO5 is just as supreme. From pop superstars to relative newcomers, it’s one hell of a tough category. Who will come out on top? Vote now to have your say.

Beyoncé

Queen Bey needs no introduction, but 2016 might have been the best in her career so far. With Lemonade, she managed to raise the bar on herself (let’s face it, no one else has done the visual album thing as well since her 2013 effort Beyoncé). She found her political voice. She toured the world again, showing everyone who saw her why she’s one of the world’s best again. And she gave us the impression she is nowhere near done yet. Long may her reign continue.

Sia

Australian pop star Sia has proved that you don’t always have to put yourself in the spotlight to be a success. Known for hiding her face behind giant wigs or headpieces, the singer puts her music front and centre instead. A career writing for other people eventually led to her own breakthrough on her 2014 album ‘1000 Forms Of Fear’ and she’s been killing it ever since. Last year’s ‘This Is Acting’, which features collaborations with Kanye West, Sean Paul, Adele and more, is proof of that.

Lady Gaga

On her latest album, ‘Joanne’, Lady Gaga stripped away the alter egos, the (albeit highly impressive) costumes and looks, and just presented us with herself. It’s a tactic that worked well, giving us the truest vision of Stefani Germanotta yet, while maintaining Gaga’s killer way around a pop song.

Tove Lo

Tove Lo’s second album ‘Lady Wood’ – a concept album about the anticipation of sex and then the comedown and chase for more – encapsulates the Swedish songwriter quite perfectly. Cool pop bangers? Check. Unabashed musings on sexuality? Check. A record you’ll have on repeat? Check, check, check.

Solange

Gone are the days when Solange was unfairly written off as Beyoncé’s little sister. ‘A Seat At The Table’ is her most ambitious record yet, and reflects some of the political anger and frustrations of the world, particularly the black community, around the time it was written. It’s gained her her first US Number One album and her first Grammy nomination for the track ‘Cranes In The Sky’. Both are fully deserved.

Christine And The Queens

Hélöise Letissier managed to capture all of our hearts in 2016, partly through her sleek and cool pop, partly through her impeccable dance routines, and partly through her ability to eloquently and intelligently express feelings about gender, identity and sexuality. She proved herself to be a pop star to believe in, which is why she’s become so swiftly beloved.

