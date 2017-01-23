The 1975 are bookies’ favourites to win Best British Band supported by Zig-Zag and Best Album at the VO5 NME Awards 2017

Oasis are also favourites to win Best Music Film, while Skepta has promising odds for Best British Male Artist supported by the Pilot Pen Company

The 1975 are currently the bookies’ favourites win at the VO5 NME Awards 2017.

Two of the four categories the group are nominated in are available to place bets on at Paddy Power, with Matty Healy’s band leading the odds ahead of their competition.

The four-piece have been given odds of 5/6 to win Best British Band supported by Zig-Zag, with Bastille close behind at 5/2. Years & Years have odds of 3/1, Wolf Alice are at 5/1 and Biffy Clyro are at 7/1. The Last Shadow Puppets are the category’s outsiders with odds of 10/1.

The 1975’s second album ‘I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It‘ is the 6/4 favourite to win the Best Album category as well. Kanye West’s ‘The Life Of Pablo‘ is second with 15/8, while Skepta’s Mercury Prize-winning album ‘Konnichiwa‘ is at 11/4. Beyoncé, who has the most nominations for the awards with five, has odds of 11/2 on ‘Lemonade‘ winning. Radiohead’s ‘A Moon Shaped Pool‘ and Bastille’s ‘Wild World‘ are both considered outside bets with odds of 10/1 and 12/1 respectively.

In the Best British Male Artist supported by the Pilot Pen Company category, Skepta is ahead of the pack with 6/4 odds. Charli XCX is favourite in the Best British Female Artist category at 8/5.

Outside of the UK, bookies reckon Tame Impala will take home the trophy for Best International Band supported by Austin, Texas, giving them odds of 15/8. The favourites for Best International Male Artist supported by VO5 and Best International Female Artist supported by VO5 both have odds of 5/4, with The Weeknd and Christine And The Queens both leading their groups.

Beyoncé’s ‘Formation’ video is favourite with 6/4 odds, ahead of Rat Boy’s ‘Get Over It’ with 5/2. Kanye West’s controversial ‘Famous’ video looks to be an outside bet, with odds of 8/1.

Elsewhere, Oasis are favourites to pick up the award for Best Music Film for their Supersonic documentary, directed by Mat Whitecross. Game Of Thrones, meanwhile, has favourable odds of 6/4 to win Best TV Show.

The VO5 NME Awards 2017 takes place on February 15 at London's O2 Academy Brixton.