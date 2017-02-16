Behind the scenes at the VO5 NME Awards 2017

Exclusive pictures from the winner's circle
Ever wondered what happens when award winners have finished thanking their make-up people, dissing the haters, rousing rock’n’roll rebellion and wandered off backstage with one arm holding their trophy triumphantly aloft and the other hugging Adam Buxton like a long-lost brother? You might imagine they immediately strip naked and dive into the six foot plunge-pool full of Bollinger and supermodels we kindly provide for them behind the set, but no, first they must laud their win before the cameras of the world’s press, and join NME in the Winners Room to be photographed alongside their fellow victors, then they’re allowed in the champagne jacuzzi. Here’s a glimpse behind the glittery curtain…
Slaves
When handed an award modelled on an NME employee flipping the bird at the whole concept of awards, most Award winners don’t quite know how to pose with it. So hats off to Best Music Video winners Slaves for going for the classic shove-it-up-the-hooter approach, an attitude that generally applies to anything you might find lying around backstage at any random award ceremony. Um, we did say ‘hats off’ though, boys.
Credit: Dean Chalkley
Christine & The Queens
Decked out in her finest librarian chic, Héloïse Letissier of Christine & The Queens seemed set apart from the general awards debauchery as she collected her two prizes for Best Track sponsored by Red Stripe and Best International Female sponsored by VO5, particularly following her gracious acceptance speech where she called herself “a bit twisted and a bit awkward”. Always a boon at the VO5 NME Awards 2017, as anyone who witnessed the general slavering over Louis Theroux will attest.
Credit: Dean Chalkley
Busted
Perhaps the year’s most unlikely attendees, the newly ‘adult’ Busted made their first foray to the awards to present the Best International Band category sponsored by Austin, Texas, only to find themselves thronged with friends and admirers. Matty healy of The 1975 even gave them a standing ovation when they hit the stage.
Credit: Dean Chalkley
Bastille
Bastille got into the sweary spirit of the thing while posing with their award for Best Album sponsored by HMV, although Dan’s inherently inoffensive nature clearly wouldn’t allow him to flip two birds at once. Reports that their award was lost in the fire fire fire after the ceremony were unconfirmed as we went to print.
Credit: Dean Chalkley
Matty Healy
The 1975’s Matty Healy, winning Best Live Band supported by Nikon, swanned around the VO5 NME Awards 2017 like the new age superstar he is, making new friends, laughing off his previous NME awards for Worst Band and breaking as many smoking rules as he could. Salute your new chart-friendly rock’n’roll overlord.
Credit: Dean Chalkley
Emily and Michael Eavis
After several decades, we’ve yet to discover what would happen if Michael Eavis, pictured here with daughter Emily, turned up to the NME Awards and didn’t win Best Festival sponsored by ID&C. Would he flip his table over, smack Vince Power in the face and storm out? Perhaps we’ll never know.
Credit: Dean Chalkley
Sadiq Khan and Wiley
London mayor Sadiq Khan turned out to be a secret grime fan, as he presented Skepta with the Best British Male supported by Zig-Zag award and hung out with Wiley in the winner’s room to celebrate his Outstanding Contribution To Music award. In turn, Wiley quizzed the mayor on whether he plans to keep the night tube cheap. A seat on Question Time for the grime godfather asap, please.
Credit: Dean Chalkley
Johnny Marr
There’s nothing even remotely un-Godlike about guitar legend and ex-Smith Johnny Marr – hence he returned to the VO5 NME Awards 2017 having picked up 2013’s Godlike Genius Award to present the same honour to the Pet Shop Boys. “I’m amazed they haven’t ben given it before,” he said, and Marr’s word is law.
Credit: Dean Chalkley