Biffy Clyro's tiny show for the Nikon Presents the VO5 NME Awards Nominations Party in photos

Lucky fans witnessed a special acoustic set by the band at London's Omeara venue last night (January 12)

Last night (January 12), Biffy Clyro performed a special, stripped-back set at the Nikon Presents the VO5 NME Awards Nominations Party.

The party took place at Omeara, which opened late last year and is already proving to be a great addition to London's live music scene.

Fans were able to vote before and after Biffy Clyro's intimate set through these handy voting stations.

NME's Leonie Cooper caught up with the Biffy boys for a little chat before the show.

The interview and footage from the gig were filmed on Nikon's KeyMission 360 so, even if you couldn't get a ticket, you can feel like you were there.

The nominations were projected onto the wall of the venue for anyone who hadn't seen them earlier in the day.

Fans were able to pose on the red carpet with a real NME award. The best pose won a pair of tickets to the ceremony at O2 Academy Brixton on February 15.

Baz+Fred provided some delicious pizza to keep everyone satisfied before the big show.

Biffy performed a special acoustic set, featuring some of the best tracks from their back catalogue. Here they are soundchecking to make sure it all sounded perfect for the audience.

And here's the setlist – as you can see there were plenty of bangers, even in acoustic form.

A full house were rapt for the duration of Biffy's 50 minute set, singing along to every word.

"We appreciate being nominated for absolutely everything," joked frontman Simon Neil, before making a quip about being up for Best British Female.

Biffy might not have been in fully electrified mode last night, but Neil toyed with the audience throughout, occasionally using a guitar pedal to turn his strums into bolts of noise.

As the night came to an end, those in attendance were given goody bags filled with freebies before they headed home.

The VO5 NME Awards 2017 take place on February 15 at London's O2 Academy Brixton. You can vote for who you want to win here and buy tickets for the ceremony here.