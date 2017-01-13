‘Are they deaf?’: All the reactions to the VO5 NME Awards 2017 nominations

The shortlist has proved as divisive as always

Every year when the nominations for the NME Awards are revealed, somebody gets upset. Either their favourite band is up for Worst Band or hasn’t featured on the list at all (or just not enough). If there’s one thing the shortlist is good for, it’s creating debate. Enjoy some of Twitter’s reactions to the news and get involved in the conversation too.

Twenty One Pilots fans are not happy

This is just a small selection of the angry tweets we found berating us for letting Twenty One Pilots be nominated for Worst Band. You don’t even wanna see how irate they’re getting on Instagram. Are we about to get a repeat of the great One Direction Fan Attack of 2013?

Some of them are getting into the spirit of things, though

We’re liking your positivity, guys. We’ll also know who’s responsible should the Ohio duo take the crown.

The nominations are giving some people a bit of a headache

How do you decide who is most evil in the Villain Of The Year category when all the nominees are pretty heinous? Can you figure out which act up for Worst Band makes you want to cut your ears off less? Dilemmas aren’t just for the negative awards either – with so many good artists in the running too making those voting decisions is gonna be a tricky process.

Villain Of The Year is missing one contender according to this person

West Ham forward Dimitri Payet wants to leave the Irons. Manager Slaven Bilic is refusing to sell him, thus he’s being left out of the team. A waste of money and frustrating for fans of a team currently in the lower half of the Premiership table, sure, but does it put him on the same level as Trump et al?

These guys have got their priorities right

After all, you can’t moan about the results if you don’t get involved and get behind your favourite bands.

Four awards just aren’t enough for some Bastille fans

Bastille are up for Best British Band supported by Zig-Zag, Best Album, Best Track and Best Live Band supported by Nikon, but they’re still missing some nominations according to some. Specifically Tanya, who’s a bit miffed Dan Smith isn’t up for Hero Of The Year. Maybe 2018 will be his year?

