Dua Lipa had a right bloody laugh at the VO5 NME Awards

She was named Best New Artist, a category supported by Topman, at the V05 NME Awards. And London singer Dua Lipa proved why she deserved it, performing her banger ‘Be The One’ at 02 Brixton Academy event. Presented by Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo, the category saw Dua beat the likes of Blossoms and Anderson .Paak. Not bad, eh?

Picking up the gong, she said: “Oh man thank you so much. Thank you to everyone that voted for me, my fans. I want to thank my management, my label and all of you for your hard work, my agent and my family and friends and thanks NME so much for this. It means the world to me.”