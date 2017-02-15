Dua Lipa had a right bloody laugh at the VO5 NME Awards

She was named Best New Artist supported by Topman.
She was named Best New Artist, a category supported by Topman, at the V05 NME Awards. And London singer Dua Lipa proved why she deserved it, performing her banger ‘Be The One’ at 02 Brixton Academy event. Presented by Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo, the category saw Dua beat the likes of Blossoms and Anderson .Paak. Not bad, eh?
Picking up the gong, she said: “Oh man thank you so much. Thank you to everyone that voted for me, my fans. I want to thank my management, my label and all of you for your hard work, my agent and my family and friends and thanks NME so much for this. It means the world to me.”
At one point, Dua was spotted on video, shrieking, “We fucking won! Weyyy!”
She was also seen dancing on a table. Well, you would, wouldn’t you?
This performance was, quite literally, hotter than hell.
Dua enjoyed posing with her award after the show, sticking her tongue out and brandishing that rude, rude award. You can’t take her anywhere.
Her parents’ Instragram accounts were also filled with LOLs from the night. Imagine if your parents were that cool!
A fan tweeted, “Dua is a queen.” Would you argue with that?
Fans flooded Dua on Twitter with messages of supporting, with many saying they were “proud” of the singer.
We all are, guys. All hail Dua Lipa!
