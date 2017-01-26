Wiley to receive Outstanding Contribution To Music award at VO5 NME Awards 2017

Two further performers have been confirmed for the ceremony

The first performers for the VO5 NME Awards 2017 have been confirmed.

The ceremony will take place at London’s O2 Academy Brixton on February 15, when the winners of the public vote will be revealed and the Godlike Genius recipient will be honoured.

Wiley is among the first performers to be announced. The godfather of grime will appear to celebrate being given the award for Outstanding Contribution To Music. The prize recognises the musician’s influence on today’s thriving British music scene.

Wiley said: “Thank you for everyone’s support and thank you NME for this award. It’s because of the fans’ support that I am here, and my family and friends who’ve been behind me from day one. This for all the massive and the crew.”

NME’s editor-in-chief Mike Williams said of the award: “Wiley isn’t just the Godfather of grime, he’s the inventor of it too. He’s the man the rest of the scene looks up to, and the figurehead of the most exciting musical movement in a generation. Without Wiley, the entire landscape of British music would look very different, so it’s a huge honour to recognise his influence and talents by awarding him NME’s Outstanding Contribution to Music. This year’s ceremony has just got even more exciting.”

Bastille will also perform on the night. The London four-piece played their biggest UK headline shows to date last November with two sold-out gigs at London’s The O2, along with further arena dates across the country. They released their second album ‘Wild World‘ in September and that record is nominated for Best Album supported by HMV at this year’s awards. The band are also up for Best British Band supported by Zig-Zag, Best Live Band supported by Nikon and Best Track supported by Red Stripe for ‘Good Grief’.

Rising pop star Dua Lipa is the final act to be confirmed today. The London-born singer has already released a string of acclaimed singles, including the likes of ‘Hotter Than Hell’ and ‘Blow Your Mind (Mwah)’, and is expected to release her debut album this year. The record was due to be released in February, but she told NME this week it had been pushed back due to the new opportunities coming her way as she gained more attention.

Lipa is nominated for two awards – Best New Artist supported by TOPMAN and Best British Female Artist. Of performing at the ceremony, she said: “I’m so excited to perform at the NME awards, it’s gonna be really special. Have loved the NME forever – someone pinch me!”

BBC Radio 1 DJ Huw Stephens has also been confirmed to host the VO5 NME Awards 2017. The broadcaster has presented the ceremony since 2014, with this year’s event marking his fourth year in a row in the role.

Further performers for the ceremony, including this year’s Godlike Genius, will be announced soon.

