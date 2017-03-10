How to get gig-ready hair

Promotional Feature

How two top style influencers got their dos in shape for the VO5 NME Awards 2017

Tia Ward

@misstpw

Beauty, fashion and lifestyle blogger

Step 1: Apply VO5 Volume Mousse all through hair and blow-dry from roots to ends.

Step 2: Straighten the hair using a thin straightener. Add a small amount of VO5 Matt Rework Paste and work this through with your fingertips to add texture and a long-lasting hold.

Step 3: To complete the look, spritz hair with VO5 Dry Texturising Spray for a matt finish with added texture.

Gwilym Pugh

@gwilymcpugh

Welsh model and fashion blogger



Step 1: Rub a small amount of VO5 Frizz Free Cream through the hair and comb through. Blow-dry in sections using a paddle brush.

Step 2: Work a small amount of VO5 Lifting Paste through the hair to add definition. Using a straightener, gently tap the ends of the hair to control frizz.

Step 3: Loosely tie hair into low ponytail, twist and pin into a loose bun. Spray with VO5 Ultimate Hold Hairspray, with 24HR weatherproof hold, to secure.

VO5 Big Volume Mousse, £4.39



VO5 Lifting Paste £4.39

