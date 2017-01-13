VO5 NME Awards 2017 Hero Of The Year: The nominees’ award-worthy moments

This is what the chosen six have done to deserve the nods in the last 12 months

As always, NME readers have nominated six figures from the world of entertainment who they think deserve to be bestowed with the title of Hero Of The Year at the VO5 NME Awards 2017. There’s good reasons behind every nominee so let’s take a look at all the award-worthy things our contenders have done over the past 12 months.

Adele

If you thought Adele was a big deal before 2015, that was nothing compared to her status in 2016. From masterfully headlining Glastonbury to making the world fall in love with her all over again on her sold out world tour and keeping Skepta “in check”, there was plenty to love the Tottenham star for in the year just gone.

Beyoncé

As well as releasing a career-best album in ‘Lemonade’ (and its corresponding film version), Queen Bey showed politically-charged songs can also be total bangers in ‘Formation’, which encouraged black women to support each other and stand side-by-side with each other. Later, Beyoncé would go on to play a concert encouraging people to vote for Hillary Clinton in Ohio, telling the audience: “Get in formation. Use our voices to do something great for our children.”

David Bowie

Has there ever been a time, since he first came to fame, when David Bowie hasn’t been considered a hero? Even since his death, he has been a constant in our lives, whether that be being voted the UK’s favourite musician or in the neat secrets in his ‘Blackstar’ vinyl that have been steadily unveiling themselves. And then there was the fact that that final album so artfully dealt with the themes of death and mortality – whether Bowie knew he was dying when he was making it or not, it’s still an utterly perceptive and profound record.

Gary Lineker

At first thought, this one might seem a bit bizarre. What has the ex-footballer done, except advertise delicious Walkers crisps and anchor the BBC’s football coverage? Well, cast your mind back to October 2016 and you’ll remember he defended child migrants through his Twitter account. Lineker called out newspapers and MPs for their treatment of refugees, asking “What is happening to our country?” The Sun later called on the BBC to sack him for his comments. Lineker’s response? “Getting a bit of a spanking today, but things could be worse: Imagine, just for a second, being a refugee having to flee from your home.” YES GARY.

Liam Gallagher

He’s always told it how it is and the last 12 months have been no different. Who can forget him calling brother Noel a “potato” or saying he “can’t be arsed” to write his own songs? According to Mat Whitecross, Supersonic director, the stuff Liam has bothered to write sounds like The Velvet Underground and he’s confirmed his first solo gig, giving us some hope for the next year even if it is Oasis-less. Amongst all that, Liam’s also been doing some good in the world too. He stuck up for George Michael when one Twitter use made a crass joke about the pop star in the days following his death, showed his support for charity Musicians Against Homelessness and backed the #IAMWHOLE campaign on World Mental Health Day.

Millie Bobby Brown

She only said 246 words in the whole of Stranger Things, but they were all Millie Bobby Brown needed to become one of the hottest names in Hollywood. As her character in Netflix’s sci-fi series, Eleven, she was a telekinetic badass. In real life, she was just as awesome and reminded us all how to loosen up and have a little fun via ordering coffee at Starbucks in the style of Adele or larking around with her fellow young co-stars.

