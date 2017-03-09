Red Carpet Style Guide In Partnership with VO5

4 /13

Joe Mount

34, Metronomy frontman and producer

Describe your ‘do: “I’m embracing my curls this evening. I washed my hair and I don’t do that very often.”

Discuss your duds: “Sports casj has been my look since I was a teenager. Uniqlo is where I go now. These are very comfortable trousers.”

Top fashion tip: “Hand-me-downs. Find someone bigger than you, wait til they get bigger and get their stuff.”