The Brits quiz: can you remember the biggest moments from the last 20 years?

Say what you like about The Brits – but they’re never dull. During its illustrious time as one of the nation’s biggest music ceremonies, David Bowie, The Beatles, Queen and more have all turned up to pick up bags full of awards.

Few, however, have done it quietly. As time progressed and the Britpop era kicked into full gear, The Brits soon became a raucous night of rock’n’roll mischief and the following morning’s papers are now routinely dominated by the gossip of the night before.

Let’s revel in the madness of the last 21 years of The Brits. From stage invaders to middle-fingers, see how many of these iconic moments you can remember from ceremonies past.