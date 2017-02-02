VO5 NME Awards 2017: The best reactions to Pet Shop Boys receiving the Godlike Genius award

They'll collect their trophy and play a career-spanning set on February 15

It’s official – Pet Shop Boys are the latest legendary act in music to be added to the Godlike Genius hall of fame. They’re in good company – the likes of Dave Grohl, Blondie, Noel Gallagher and Primal Scream have all picked up the award in the past.

Explaining why the band are being bestowed with the honour, NME’s editor-in-chief Mike Williams said: “For three decades, Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe have been pushing the boundaries of pop music, releasing a series of consistently excellent singles and albums and working to blur the boundaries between art, music and social commentary.

“Their influence on pop culture is undeniable and the list of artists they’ve worked with is a mini rock ’n’ roll hall of fame. Pet Shop Boys’ stage performances and festival shows are never anything short of spectacular, and we’re honoured that our latest Godlike Geniuses will grace the Brixton stage for an extra-special set of hits to close the VO5 NME Awards 2017.”

Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe themselves described themselves as “really happy” with the news, and Twitter seemed to reflect that positive feeling too. With barely a negative comment on the news, it seems the music-loving public are in agreement: Pet Shop Boys are absolutely Godlike. Here’s some of the best reactions to the news.

One fan utilised the band’s own work to show he felt about it all

Well done @josephsudiro, we applaud your creativity.

Some fans reckon we’re a little bit late in handing this award over to the duo…

Only 30 years late though… Sorry Peter, we stand corrected. Better late than never, though, eh?

And some thought there were no other options

We can think of a few other acts who would be equally as fitting to get the nod, but we see your point – Tennant and Lowe have done more than enough to deserve being crowd Godlike Geniuses.

Iain reminded us what the Pet Shop Boys do best

That’s not only push boundaries, but craft killer pop songs in the process. Hear hear.

And this lot just had some of the sweetest, most heartfelt responses to the news

They’re a timely reminder what the band means to people and how they’ve affected and helped their fans. Long may they continue to do so.

You can be in the audience to witness Pet Shop Boys pick up the award and perform a celebratory set. Get your tickets here now.

The VO5 NME Awards take place on February 15 at London’s O2 Academy Brixton. BBC Radio 1 DJ Huw Stephens will host the ceremony.