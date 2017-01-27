VO5 NME Awards 2017: All the bangers up for Best Track supported by Red Stripe

Some right bangers in this shortlist

You voted in your droves in stage one of the voting process for the VO5 NME Awards 2017 and these are the six tracks that made it into the shortlist for Best Track supported by Red Stripe. Agree? Disagree? Remind yourself of these absolute bangers below and then have your say by casting a vote.

Bastille – ‘Good Grief’

Released: June 16 2016

Key lyric: “What’s gonna be left of the world if you’re not in it?”

They say: It’s “a song about loss, but the ups and downs of it and those moments of euphoria you get.”

Charli XCX – ‘After The Afterparty’

Released: October 28 2016

Key lyric: “Monday to Sunday doing it our way/RiRi on replay, cheers to the weekday”

She says: “Partying was the inspiration for this song. I just wanted to make the most pop, party, powerful song ever, and this is what came out.”

Christine And The Queens – ‘Tilted’

Released: February 26 2016

Key lyric: “I’m doing my face with magic marker/I’m in my right place, don’t be a downer”

She says: “The whole song is built around this very image of being tilted. I chose this word because it’s ambivalent : am I talking about falling ? About being twisted ? Is it playful or dangerous ? I guess I like you to inhabit the song with your own mood, so I kept it deliberately open. I also love that the word implies a move – Christine is a dancer, so she performs the song literally trying to keep her balance.”

Skepta – ‘Man’

Released: April 14 2016

Key lyric: “Came a long way from sittin’ in the flats/Came a long way from when whites never used to mix with blacks”

He says: “We’re all together at the raves now, it ain’t like when we couldn’t go to Enfield because of racist skinheads.”

The 1975 – ‘Somebody Else’

Released: February 16 2016

Key lyric: “I don’t want your body but I’m picturing your body with someone else”

They say: “It’s something that talks about the guilty feelings that you don’t really like thinking about.”

Tove Lo – ‘Cool Girl’

Released: August 4 2016

Key lyric: “I’m a cool girl, I’m a I’m a cool girl/Ice cold I roll my eyes at you boy”

She says: “It’s sort of saying, I don’t care what you do whatever, you play your games, I’m not phased. I’m not involved. You do whatever you need to do and at the same time, like acting like that.”

The VO5 NME Awards 2017 takes place on February 15 at London’s O2 Academy Brixton. Vote for who you want to win here and buy tickets for the ceremony here.