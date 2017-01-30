VO5 NME Awards 2017: The nominees for Best TV Series supported by Domino’s are futuristic, realistic and downright thrilling

Let the battle of the small screen commence

TAGS:

TV in 2016 was really on a level. Whether they be dealing with futuristic ideas or the realistic challenges we all face, these six nominees for Best TV Series supported by Domino’s entertained us no end, making us laugh, cry and seriously consider throwing our smart phones in the river.