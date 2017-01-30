VO5 NME Awards 2017: The nominees for Best TV Series supported by Domino’s are futuristic, realistic and downright thrilling

Let the battle of the small screen commence
TV in 2016 was really on a level. Whether they be dealing with futuristic ideas or the realistic challenges we all face, these six nominees for Best TV Series supported by Domino’s entertained us no end, making us laugh, cry and seriously consider throwing our smart phones in the river.
Stranger Things
Cast: Winona Ryder, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard.
Directors: The Duffer Brothers, Shawn Levy.
We said: “The show that took dozens of pop-culture touchstones from the VHS era – from The Goonies to Poltergeist, E.T. to Nightmare on Elm Street – and beautifully blended them all together into one intoxicatingly nostalgic whole.”
Game Of Thrones
Cast: Maisie Williams, Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage.
Directors: Jeremy Poeswa, Daniel Sackheim, Jack Bender, Mark Mylod, Miguel Sapochnik.
We said: “Producers of The Walking Dead take note: this is how you crank up the carnage levels and resurrect a much-loved ‘dead’ character without completely doing your audience’s heads in.”
Fleabag
Cast: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Hugh Dennis, Olivia Colman.
Directors: Harry Bradbeer, Tim Kirkby.
We said: “The titular character was hedonistic, razor-witted and occasionally kind of evil, but with surprising hidden depths that, once revealed, cast her behaviour in an entirely different light.”
Why it’s ace: There’s a reason the series earned Waller-Bridge comparisons to Lena Dunham and Sharon Horgan – it was a hilarious and realistic portrayal of a modern woman’s life. Also someone opening a guinea pig-themed cafe, as absurd as it is, will probably happen any day now.
