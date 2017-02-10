VO5 NME Awards 2017: Who are Help Refugees and what do they do?

The organisation’s aims are simple – to provide basic essentials to those in the camps, from food and water, to shelter and warmth. They’re also looking to empower those in need through job training and education programmes, and via sustainable housing projects. They also focus on helping the most vulnerable people in the camps, providing safe spaces for women, sexual health clinics, medical facilities and nurseries, schools and youth centres.

Outside of the camps, they’ve also funded search and rescue missions, helping families travelling over to Greece and Turkey by boat to find each other when they reach land and funding an entire life boat operation.

Why are they important?

There are currently 65.3 million people seeking refuge and asylum, or have been displaced from their homes. As Help Refugees point out, the refugee crisis is at a level that hasn’t been seen since the Second World War. Without organisations like theirs, those people in need won’t get the help they need – be that housing, water, food or other basic things we take for granted. Plus, we need more groups like this helping out given the government’s recent decision to go back on their vow to let child refugees into the UK.

How can you get involved?

There are many different ways you can help the organisation and refugees in need. Volunteers are needed at refugee camps in Greece and Calais – if your day-to-day life allows, you could spend a few months getting stuck into helping those in the camps face-to-face. Of course, not everyone will able to do that, but there are still plenty of ways to get involved. You can donate direct to the charity or hold a fundraiser to raise both money and awareness. Maybe you and your friends could follow Bands4Refugees’ lead and host a charity gig?

Help Refugees also take goods across to Europe to keep refugees warm and sheltered. At the moment, they’re looking for these specific items: tents, sleeping bags, thick blankets, new men’s underwear, men’s waterproof jackets (sizes S and M), men’s hats, men’s gloves, men’s socks and trainers. They’re also looking for tinned or dried food to send over. For more details on how to get any of these items or how to donate, visit Help Refugees’ website.

They’ve also got an online shop where you can buy merchandise from their winter campaign. And don’t forgot if you’re tuning into the VO5 NME Awards 2017 on our Facebook Live stream, you’ll be able to donate to the cause too by text REFU to 70700. Each text will give £5 direct to the charity.

The VO5 NME Awards 2017 takes place at London’s O2 Academy Brixton on February 15. You can be at the ceremony to see performances from the Bands4Refugees supergroup, Pet Shop Boys, Wiley, Bastille and Dua Lipa, and rub shoulders with your favourite artists. The last remaining tickets are available from here now.