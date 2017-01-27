VO5 NME Awards 2017: An introduction to the nominees for Best Book

Curling up with these is a guaranteed good time

When you’ve been doing a bit too much living it up at gigs, nothing beats curling up with a good book. Our favourites? Usually ones that give us a better insight into our fave bands or the world of music generally, of course. The nominees for Best Book cover those bases pretty well (and Alan Partridge). Refresh your memory and get filling your bookshelves ASAP.

Alan Partridge – Nomad

Alan Partridge returns in this “journey journal” as he travels across Britain, apparently shining “a light on the nooks of the nation and the crannies of himself”. Caitlin Moran’s described it as “almost certainly the funniest book ever written”, while the book’s synopsis calls it a “biography that biographs the biographer while also biographising bits of Britain”. What more could you want?

Bruce Springsteen – Born To Run

“Writing about yourself is a funny business… But in a project like this, the writer has made one promise, to show the reader his mind. In these pages, I’ve tried to do this,” writes The Boss in the opening pages of his autobiography. Springsteen, one of the world’s most iconic musicians, first began writing the book after performing at the Super Bowl in 2009. Published seven years later, it goes deep on his upbringing, his beginnings in a bar band in New Jersey and his illustrious career since.

Johnny Marr – Set The Boy Free

Best known as one half of The Smiths’ formidable songwriting pairing, Johnny Marr has also been an integral part of alternative music in the UK without Morrissey. He’s been a member of The Cribs and Modest Mouse, formed Electronic with Bernard Sumner and has worked with countless others including Talking Heads, Pet Shop Boys, Billy Bragg, Nile Rodgers. Set The Boy Free charts his rise from music lover in Manchester to world famous guitar hero.

The Killers – Somewhere Outside That Finish Line

Coffee table books aren’t always worth your time, but this one’s a must for any Killers fan. With photos by Eric Weiss, Somewhere Outside That Finish Line is a snapshot of the band once they’d reached indie hero status, playing sold out stadium shows around the world. There are also snaps from their downtime in their hometown of Las Vegas, showing the other side of the band’s existence away from the bright lights and adoring fans of their gigs.

© Erik Weiss

Sylvia Patterson – I’m Not With The Band: A Writer’s Life Lost In Music

Former NME and Smash Hits journalist Sylvia Patterson recounts her time with some of the music world’s biggest names. From Eminem threatening to kill her to hanging out with Prince and Madonna, it’s a gloriously funny account of a writer’s life and a reminder that music can be everything you need.

Zayn Malik – Zayn: The Official Autobiography

“This book is my diary of a period that I would like to share with you all. I hope that there are things in the book that contextualise some of the moments and memories we have all shared together. There are things I address in the book that are very personal to me, things that I have never told anyone, things I still find hard to talk about. It’s a part of a journey I’m still on,” said Zayn of his first autobiography. It’s an honest and open account of the former One Direction singer’s life via photos, notes, song lyrics and stories.

