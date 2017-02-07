VO5 NME Awards 2017: Listen to a playlist of tracks from every Best Album winner ever

There's a lot of classics on this playlist

With all the history of the NME Awards, you’re bound to be able to make some amazing playlists out of past winners. We’ve done just that with every Best Album winner ever, taking a track from each victorious record and plonking them into a lovely Spotify playlist for you to enjoy in the lead up to the VO5 NME Awards 2017 and beyond.

What can you expect from it? Well, a whole heap of classics, obviously. Everyone from John Lennon to Arctic Monkeys, The Smiths to Blur, and The Jam to Foals have picked up the award since 1971 so you’re left with over three hours of hit after hit. Listen below and thank us later.

When you’re done with that, why not listen to every winner of Best Track ever too?

The VO5 NME Awards 2017 takes place on February 15 at London’s O2 Academy Brixton. You can pick up the last remaining tickets for the ceremony here.

The shortlist for the awards in full:

Best British Band supported by Zig-Zag

Wolf Alice

The 1975

Bastille

Years & Years

Biffy Clyro

The Last Shadow Puppets

Best International Band supported by Austin, Texas – Live Music Capital Of The World

Tame Impala

Kings Of Leon

Green Day

Metallica

A Tribe Called Quest

Tegan and Sara

Best British Male supported by Pilot Pen Company

Skepta

Zayn Malik

Kano

Jamie T

Michael Kiwanuka

Richard Ashcroft

Best British Female

Dua Lipa

Adele

Charli XCX

MIA

Kate Tempest

PJ Harvey

Best International Male supported by VO5

Kanye West

Drake

The Weeknd

Frank Ocean

Kendrick Lamar

Chance The Rapper

Best International Female supported by VO5

Sia

Lady Gaga

Beyoncé

Solange

Christine & The Queens

Tove Lo

Best New Artist supported by TOPMAN

Blossoms

Zara Larsson

Sunflower Bean

Christine and The Queens

Dua Lipa

Anderson .Paak

Best Album supported by HMV

Kanye West – ‘The Life Of Pablo’

Skepta – ‘Konnichiwa’

The 1975 – ‘I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It’

Radiohead – ‘A Moon Shaped Pool’

Bastille – ‘Wild World’

Beyoncé – ‘Lemonade’

Best Track supported by Red Stripe

Tove Lo – ‘Cool Girl’

Charli XCX – ‘After The Afterparty’

Skepta – ‘Man’

Bastille – ‘Good Grief’

The 1975 – ‘Somebody Else’

Christine And The Queens – ‘Tilted’

Best Live Band supported by Nikon

Bastille

Slaves

The 1975

Bring Me The Horizon

Christine And The Queens

Wolf Alice

Best Video

Kanye West – ‘Famous’

Beyoncé – ‘Formation’

Radiohead – ‘Burn The Witch’

Slaves – ‘Consume Or Be Consumed’

Rat Boy – ‘Get Over It’

Wolf Alice – ‘Lisbon’

Best Festival supported by ID&C

Glastonbury

Reading & Leeds

Download

Isle Of Wight

Primavera

V Festival

Best Music Film

Oasis: Supersonic

Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds’ One More Time With Feeling

Sing Street

Gimme Danger

The Rolling Stones Havana Moon

The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years

Best TV Series supported by Domino’s

Stranger Things

Fleabag

Game Of Thrones

Black Mirror

Humans

People Just Do Nothing

Best Film

Deadpool

My Scientology Movie

Captain America: Civil War

Suicide Squad

Everybody Wants Some!!

Hunt For The Wilderpeople

Music Moment Of The Year

Bring Me The Horizon invade Coldplay’s table at NME Awards 2016

Coldplay’s Viola Beach tribute at Glastonbury

Beyoncé drops Lemonade

Skepta wins Mercury Prize

Pete Doherty plays The Bataclan

The Stone Roses’ first new music in 20 years

Best Festival Headliner

Coldplay

Radiohead

Biffy Clyro

Adele

Foals

The Stone Roses

Best Small Festival

Y Not

Green Man

End Of The Road

Festival No 6

Kendall Calling

Slam Dunk

Villain Of The Year

Donald Trump

David Cameron

Boris Johnson

Nigel Farage

Martin Shkreli

Katie Hopkins

Hero Of The Year

David Bowie

Adele

Beyoncé

Millie Bobby Brown

Gary Lineker

Liam Gallagher

Worst Band

The Chainsmokers

Clean Bandit

Honey G

Nickelback

5 Seconds Of Summer

Twenty One Pilots

Best Reissue

REM – ‘Out Of Time’

Pink Floyd – ‘Meddle’

Oasis – ‘Be Here Now’

Michael Jackson – ‘Off The Wall’

DJ Shadow – ‘Endtroducing’

Blur – ‘Leisure’

Best Book

Alan Partridge – Nomad

Johnny Marr – Set The Boy Free

Bruce Springsteen – Born To Run

The Killers – Somewhere Outside That Finish Line

Zayn – Zayn: The Official Autobiography

Sylvia Patterson – I’m Not With The Band