VO5 NME Awards 2017: Look at all the winners of the Outstanding Contribution To Music award

Wiley is joining some absolute greats in the line-up this year

So far, there have only been seven winners of the Outstanding Contribution To Music award. Wiley is one of them and he’ll collect his trophy at the VO5 NME Awards 2017, which takes place at London’s O2 Academy Brixton on February 15.

But who are the rest? Only some of the greatest talents the UK has ever seen (that’s right, they’re all British). Take a look at past winners and recall their sheer brilliance. Wonder who will join them in the future…