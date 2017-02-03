VO5 NME Awards 2017: Look at all the winners of the Outstanding Contribution To Music award

Wiley is joining some absolute greats in the line-up this year
So far, there have only been seven winners of the Outstanding Contribution To Music award. Wiley is one of them and he’ll collect his trophy at the VO5 NME Awards 2017, which takes place at London’s O2 Academy Brixton on February 15.
But who are the rest? Only some of the greatest talents the UK has ever seen (that’s right, they’re all British). Take a look at past winners and recall their sheer brilliance. Wonder who will join them in the future…
2009
Elbow were the first band to pick up the award in 2009, the year after their acclaimed fourth album ‘The Seldom Seen Kid’.
What did they do next?: They’ve released three more albums, including the just-out ‘Little Fictions’.
2010
The Specials were recognised in 2010, over 30 years after forming.
What did they do next?: Toured a bit, released a live album and played with Blur and New Order at a special Hyde Park concert celebrating the end of the 2012 Olympics.
2011
PJ Harvey was in the midst of ‘Let England Shake”s campaign when she collected the trophy in 2011.
What did she do next?: She followed the record up last year with ‘The Hope Six Demolition Project’, on which she continued her political approach.
2012
Jarvis Cocker had a busy night in 2012. Not only was he hosting the awards, he was also there to be honoured with Pulp and perform live.
What did they do next?: Released the previously unreleased track ‘After You’ and played a couple of shows, but otherwise not much.
2013
Wakefield brothers The Cribs celebrated their 10th anniversary as a band the year before they got the Outstanding Contribution nod.
What did they do next?: Only released one of the best albums of their career in ‘For All My Sisters’. They’re working on something new right now, too.
2014
Belle And Sebastian chose to use their speech to discuss the Scottish referendum to leave the UK.
What did they do next?: They released their ninth album ‘Girls In Peacetime Want To Dance’ in 2015.
2017
Wiley has been confirmed to win the prize at the VO5 NME Awards 2017.
What did he do next?: We’ll just have to wait and see won’t we?
