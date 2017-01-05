VO5 NME Awards 2017: The best team ups from ceremonies past

1 /37

For years, the NME Awards has been bringing together the world’s best musicians, plying them with booze and letting them form wonderful friendships. It’s a place where legends rub shoulders with new bands, from on stage collaborations to in crowd expressions of appreciation. Here’s some of the most FOMO-inducing pics of band hangs at our very own awards shows.

The VO5 NME Awards take place at London’s O2 Academy Brixton on February 15. You can still vote for your favourites here and buy tickets to witness all the action first hand here.