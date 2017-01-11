VO5 NME Awards 2017: Have the ultimate movie marathon with all the winners of Best Film

There's tons of classics in the hall of fame

There’s just over a month until we all find out which cinematic masterpiece has won the title of Best Film for 2017 at the VO5 NME Awards. The shortlist will be announced this Thursday (January 12), when you’ll be able to see which of your favourite flicks is in the running. In the meantime, why not get in the mood with the ultimate movie marathon? We’ve listed every single winner of Best Film over the years below so you can get really in the zone ahead of casting your vote. Warning: you might want to stock up on a lot of snacks before you settle down to watch.

Gregory’s Girl (1981)

This rom-com centres around teen footballer Gregory Underwood, who falls in love with talented player Dorothy, despite her taking his place as his team’s centre forward. He eventually plucks up the courage to ask her out, but she tricks him into going on a date with her friend instead.

E.T. The Extra Terrestrial (1982)

If you were an alien, wouldn’t you want to be lured into a potential new human friend’s house by Reese’s Pieces?

Merry Christmas Mr Lawrence (1983)

David Bowie stars as Major Jack Celliers, a South African being held in a Japanese prisoner of war camp during WWII.

Nineteen Eighty-Four (1984)

This adaptation of George Orwell’s classic dystopian novel stars John Hurt as Ministry Of Truth employee Winston Smith. It also features Richard Burton’s last on-screen appearance before his death.

Letter To Brezhnev (1985)

Teresa and Elaine are two working class women living in Liverpool. Unemployment is high, Thatcher is in power and the pair are dreaming of a world away from the city when they meet two Russian sailors who can whisk them away from everyday life, at least for a night.

Mona Lisa (1986)

Michael Caine is a gang boss in this crime drama about an ex-con who does one last shady job on his release from prison, before going straight.

Angel Heart (1987)

Angel Heart is a psychological horror adapted from William Hjortsberg’s novel Falling Angel. It follows New York private investigator Harry Angel (Mickey Rourke) as he tries to solve the disappearance of crooner Johnny Favorite and becomes entangled in a web of murders and lies.

A Fish Called Wanda (1988)

Co-written by and starring John Cleese, this classic comedy sees a gang of diamond thieves double-crossing each other in their attempts to find stolen diamonds that have been hidden by their gang leader. Jamie Lee Curtis and Michael Palin also star.

Dead Poets Society (1989)

Teacher John Keating (played by the late Robin Williams) tries to inspire his students with unique teaching methods, like getting them to stand on their desks, and encourages them to live their lives how they want to.

Wild At Heart (1990)

Nicolas Cage stars in David Lynch’s comedy thriller about a young couple on the run from gangsters and a controlling mother.

The Silence Of The Lambs (1991)

The second movie to feature cannibal Hannibal Lecter, The Silence Of The Lambs sees Anthony Hopkins’ character assist an FBI trainee in capturing serial killer Buffalo Bill.

Wayne’s World (1992)

One of the greatest comedies of all-time is also responsible for some much-used sayings, like “that’s what she said” and “not!” It was expanded out of a sketch on Saturday Night Live to a full movie.

Reservoir Dogs (1994)

Quentin Tarantino’s debut crime thriller introduced us to what would go on to be hallmarks of his movie-making career – violence, crime and many pop culture references.

Pulp Fiction (1995)

The director won his second NME Award in two years with classic Pulp Fiction, an Uma Thurman-starring black comedy about LA mobsters.

The Usual Suspects (1996)

Benicio Del Toro and Kevin Spacey feature in this movie about mysterious underground legend Keyser Söze.

Trainspotting (1997)

One of the ’90s best films boasted a killer soundtrack and a stellar performance from Ewan McGregor as heroin addict Mark “Rent Boy” Renton.

The Full Monty (1998)

Six unemployed men form a striptease act to raise enough money for them to get out of their native Sheffield.

Lock, Stock And Two Smoking Barrels (1999)

Guy Ritchie’s heist film – about a group of friends who decide to rob a gang to pay off debts accrued in a card game – brought him to fame and introduced former footballer Vinnie Jones to the acting world.

The Blair Witch Project (2000)

Three film students go for a hike in Maryland’s Black Hills to make a documentary about local legend, the Blair Witch. The trio disappear, but their footage is later found showing what happened on their adventure.

Gladiator (2001)

Russell Crowe plays Maximus Decimus Meridius, a Roman general betrayed by the son of Emperor Marcus Aurelius and reduced to slavery who has to become a top gladiator to get revenge.

Moulin Rouge! (2002)

Baz Luhrmann directed, co-produced and wrote this musical set in Paris’ famous cabaret of the same name. Poet Christian (Ewan McGregor) falls in love with actress Satine (Nicole Kidman), but their relationship is hindered by The Duke of Montroth, a potential investor in the venue.

The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King (2004)

Based on the second and third volumes of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord Of The Rings, The Return Of The King partially details Smeagol’s descent into ring-obsessed Gollum.

Shaun Of The Dead (2005)

Simon Pegg and Nick Frost battle the undead in this comic take on zombie movies, which was also the first part of their Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy. The trio was later completed by Hot Fuzz and The World’s End.

Harry Potter and the Goblet Of Fire (2006)

In the fourth film in the series based on J.K. Rowling’s world-conquering books, Harry Potter is chosen to compete in the Triwizard Tournament – a series of tasks that lead to a prize of 10,000 Galleons, eternal glory and the Triwzard cup.

Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2007)

The swashbuckling franchise picked up a trophy for its second film in ’07, one movie before Rolling Stone Keith Richards joined the cast as Johnny Depp’s dad.

Control (2008)

Renowned photographer Anton Corbijn made his movie directorial debut with this biopic about late Joy Division singer Ian Curtis. Based on the book Touching From A Distance, written by the frontman’s wife Deborah, it charts Curtis’ rise to fame with the band until his suicide.

Inglourious Basterds (2010)

Quentin Tarantino picked up his third NME award in 2010 with Inglourious Basterds. The director began work on the film, which tells the story of two plots to assassinate the Nazi leadership, in 1998, but put it to one side to concentrate on Kill Bill and other projects.

Inception (2011)

Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi thriller stars Leonardo DiCaprio as a professional thief who steals information by infiltrating people’s subconsciouses.

Submarine (2012)

Soundtracked by Alex Turner, Richard Ayoade’s directorial debut is a masterpiece coming-of-age film that follows Swansea teenager Oliver (Craig Roberts) as he navigates his parents’ marital troubles and tries to woo his crush, Jordana.

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2013)

Martin Freeman (The Office) takes on the role of Bilbo Baggins in the first instalment of Peter Jackson’s adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s classic novel The Hobbit.

Northern Soul (2015)

Lancashire’s Northern Soul scene is documented in Elaine Constantine’s film, which centres around two teenagers who discover soul music and immerse themselves in the burgeoning dance culture in their local area.

Beasts Of No Nation (2016)

Idris Elba plays soldier the Commandement in this war drama about a child soldier in west Africa who has to deal with the death of his family, rape and loss of his friends along with the horror of conflict.

Who will pick up the prize this year? Find out at the VO5 NME Awards 2017 on February 15 at London’s O2 Academy Brixton. The shortlist will be announced on January 12 – once it’s out, head here to vote. You can also attend the ceremony yourself by picking up tickets here.