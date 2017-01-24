VO5 NME Awards 2017: The evil things the nominees for Villain Of The Year have done in the last year

It's an almost impossible task to choose who deserves the dubious award most

In previous years, the likes of Harry Styles and Kanye West have been named Villain Of The Year. They’ve got nothing on this year’s nominees, all of whom have done their bit to make the world a worse place. Will you vote for bumbling Boris or cowardly Cameron? The man whose Twitter account is most likely to start WWIII or someone who gets paid to write heinous and often untrue columns condemning anyone who dares not to be as grotesque as her? The privileged businessman with no moral compass or last year’s smirking buffoon of a winner? Refresh your memory with all their bad deeds below and just try and make up your mind.

Boris Johnson

The former London Mayor, now Foreign Secretary, was one of Brexit’s main backers. It’s been said that had he not supported the Leave campaign, Nigel Farage would have been far more prominent in the campaign. At first, that sounds equally as horrific as having to watch Johnson’s Trump-esque mop flapping about on your TV every evening, but political experts reckon more Farage would have meant less support from the middle classes, which could have affected the referendum results quite dramatically.

What-ifs aside, Johnson becomes even more detestable when you learn he “punched the air like Maradona” on the morning the Brexit result was announced and when he accused Barack Obama of having “ancestral dislike of the British empire” after he urged the UK to remain in the EU. Laughably, he cited one of his key reasons for wanting out of the EU as the “insane” quad bike insurance he anticipated having to pay once the EU redefined which vehicles would need to be insured. It’s just more proof that he is yet another out of touch and self-serving politician.

David Cameron

Since he resigned from office after EU referendum result was revealed, it’s been strangely easy to look back on Cameron’s reign as Prime Minister, especially when his successor, Theresa May, is very keen on scrapping the Human Rights Act. As a country, we shouldn’t be in this position at all – Cameron should still be in power, as the British public voted him to be, cleaning up the mess he created.

Brexit is, after all, his mess. He called for the referendum to happen – a move some have speculated was done in a move to save his job. It’s said it’s always better to jump than be pushed, but there are more honourable ways of quitting your job than desperately, selfishly trying to save your own skin, then sacking it all in when you don’t get what you want. Remember, David Cameron backed the Remain campaign.

Perhaps he was confident that the country would be on the same wavelength as him and never vote to leave. The fact that he and his government didn’t allow the Civil service to make any contingency plans for Brexit ahead of the vote would suggest so. How dangerously wrong he was.

Donald Trump

Where do we even start with this guy? The wall? The comments about being able to “grab [women] by the pussy” because he’s famous? The many accusations of sexual assault? The notion of a Muslim registry? The racism, homophobia, misogyny? The gross sexual comments he’s made about his own daughter? The constant moaning about fake news while spreading misinformation himself? That his first official act once sworn in was to sign a global gag rule that prevents international NGOs from receiving US funding if they provide abortions or even just information about them? The fact that, as President of the United States, he should be beyond moaning on Twitter about people making jokes about him, but instead spends most Sundays firing off tweets attacking SNL?

You’d think he’d have more to be thinking about, like policy plans, trade deals, not pissing off other countries with his total ignorance and arrogance etc to care about Alec Baldwin doing impressions of him, but no. Altogether now: SAD!

Katie Hopkins

After first coming to fame on The Apprentice, Katie Hopkins has somehow found gainful employment as a broadcaster and journalist, presumably because the odious things she says get clicks and publicity for the outlets she works for. Here’s a selection of some of the horrible things she’s said and done over the last 12 months:

AND SO MUCH MORE.

Martin Shkreli

It’ll be hard for pharmaceutical CEO Shkreli to out-evil his move to jack up the prices of AIDS medication Daraprim by 5,556 per cent. In case you thought that disgusting act was a one-off, though, he’s been proving that it definitely was not. Earlier this year, he was banned from Twitter for harassing a female journalist.

“He has been harassing me for a while. It’s an ongoing thing,” Teen Vogue writer Lauren Duca told Buzzfeed News . “He’s been actively tweeting about dating me. I don’t know if he’s encouraging people to do this, but there’s been a small contingent of trolls telling me to sleep with him — but not that politely.” Duca also posted screenshots of Shkreli’s Twitter cover photo, where he had Photoshopped his face onto the journalist’s partner’s.

Nigel Farage

The former UKIP leader was crowned Villain Of The Year last year and said he was “chuffed” to win the award. Well, Nigel, we’re less than chuffed with your efforts in the 12 months since. He returned to UKIP after having resigned twice previously to fight for the Leave campaign in the lead-up to the EU referendum. Just over a week after it was revealed the UK had voted to leave the EU, Farage resigned again, saying he had achieved his “political ambition”. “During the the referendum I said I wanted my country back, he said at a press conference. “Now I want my life back.” Spineless.

If you thought that meant, at the very least, we’d be spared the sight of Farage’s face again, you would have been sorely disappointed. Who can forget that photo of the pair in front of some of Trump Tower’s lavish gold doors, Farage grinning like a buffoon? After that meeting, his team dubbed themselves the “Brex Pistols”, which is probably the cringiest thing to have come out of Brexit.

