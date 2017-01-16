VO5 NME Awards 2017: Watch every Best Video nominee, from Rat Boy’s car chase to Kanye’s controversy

A varied and brilliant shortlist

The last 12 months have seen some stellar and game-changing music videos released. You voted in your droves for your favourites, making the shortlist both varied and full of brilliant contenders. It’s got everything from stop motion, animation, waxworks and a car chase. What more could you want?

Beyoncé – ‘Formation’

The video for the first track off ‘Lemonade’ has already left us with some iconic scenes. Beyoncé with wide-brimmed black hat and extra long braids? Yep. The star leaning casually on top of a police car slowly sinking in a lake of water? Absolutely. Her leaning out of a car window as it slowly cruises by, braids dangling almost to the floor? You got it.

Kanye West – ‘Famous’

As if ‘Famous’ wasn’t controversial enough, then came along this video showing the likes of Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Donald Trump, Kim Kardashian, Kanye himself and more “naked”. In reality, the bodies in the bed are wax figures and its intention is meant to be a comment on fame, rather than targeting or supporting any individuals.

Radiohead – ‘Burn The Witch’

How many other videos can you think of that reference both children’s TV series Trumpton and legendary horror film The Wicker Man? We’d wager none, making Radiohead’s ‘Burn The Witch’ quite unique.

Rat Boy – ‘Get Over It’

We had never imagined Jordan Cardy wielding a gun in a high-speed police chase in the desert before we saw the ‘Get Over It’ video, but it sounds like he spent a lot of dreaming up that scenario. “Me and Tommy spent so many sleepless nights in his bedroom putting the ideas together,” he wrote on Instagram when the nominations were revealed.

Slaves – ‘Consume Or Be Consumed’

Isaac and Laurie determinedly plough their way through two trays of hot dogs (vegan, we presume), ketchup smeared on their faces like war paint. They surely deserve some kind of award for the effort, at least, even if it’s not the NME Award for Best Video.

Wolf Alice – ‘Lisbon’

The London four-piece might not feature personally in this video, but animators Eat The Danger came up with a couple of cartoon replacements to help keep the band’s strike rate of quality videos up. The best scene? When the permanently frowning girl is miserably riding around the room on the boy’s back.

The VO5 NME Awards 2017 takes place on February 15 at London’s O2 Academy Brixton. Vote for who you want to win here and buy tickets for the ceremony here.