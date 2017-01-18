VO5 NME Awards 2017: What our reviews said about our Best Film nominees

Will superheroes or everyday people win out?
Captain America: Civil War
What we said: “Captain America: Civil War is probably a bit too long, but it has enough tense head-to-heads and eye-popping fight scenes to override the odd drop in momentum.”
Deadpool
What we said: “Deadpool is a stylishly salty antidote to bloated recent superhero movies like last year’s Avengers: Age Of Ultron.”
Everybody Wants Some!!
What we said: “The film is a beginning-to-end delight and more sophisticated than it appears. It passes in such a breeze of pranks, flirting and shagging it feels like a comedy – yet by the time the credits roll, you’ve witnessed eight dramatic life stories. At the end of this one weekend, those lives are starting again.”
Hunt For The Wilderpeople
What we said: “Hunt For The Wilderpeople is a strange film. It doesn’t really fit comfortably into any particular genre but straddles fantasy and reality, comedy and tragedy, sense and nonsense. Just do yourself a favour and see it.”