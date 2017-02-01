VO5 NME Awards 2017: A playlist of all the songs that have ever won Best Track

From Cliff Richard and The Beatles to Jamie T and Wolf Alice
It might have had many different names, but the award for Best Track has been a mainstay at the NME Awards since the ’50s. The first time an individual song was recognised at the awards was in 1959, when Cliff Richard picked up the trophy for ‘Living Doll’. Other early singles to have won Best Track included Joe Meek collaborator and actor John Leyton’s ‘Johnny Remember Me’, and ‘I Remember You’ by easy-listening singer Frank Ifield.
How times have changed. The Sex Pistols won the award for their punk anthem ‘God Save The Queen’ in 1977, while Underworld’s rave classic ‘Born Slippy’ came up trumps 20 years later. Recent years have seen Wolf Alice, Jamie T, Disclosure, Foals and more all walk away with the prize.
We’ve pulled together of all the winners of Best Track ever to make the ultimate playlist of guaranteed tunes (minus Prince’s ‘Sign O The Times’ because it’s not Spotify). It’s basically a trip through some of the greatest songs ever written and a potted history of music from the late ’50s to today.
The winners of the VO5 NME Awards 2017, including Best Track supported by Red Stripe, will be announced on February 15 at London's O2 Academy Brixton.
The shortlist in full:
Best British Band supported by Zig-Zag
Wolf Alice
The 1975
Bastille
Years & Years
Biffy Clyro
The Last Shadow Puppets
Best International Band supported by Austin, Texas – Live Music Capital Of The World
Tame Impala
Kings Of Leon
Green Day
Metallica
A Tribe Called Quest
Tegan and Sara
Best British Male supported by Pilot Pen Company
Skepta
Zayn Malik
Kano
Jamie T
Michael Kiwanuka
Richard Ashcroft
Best British Female
Dua Lipa
Adele
Charli XCX
MIA
Kate Tempest
PJ Harvey
Best International Male supported by VO5
Kanye West
Drake
The Weeknd
Frank Ocean
Kendrick Lamar
Chance The Rapper
Best International Female supported by VO5
Sia
Lady Gaga
Beyoncé
Solange
Christine & The Queens
Tove Lo
Best New Artist supported by TOPMAN
Blossoms
Zara Larsson
Sunflower Bean
Christine and The Queens
Dua Lipa
Anderson .Paak
Best Album supported by HMV
Kanye West – ‘The Life Of Pablo’
Skepta – ‘Konnichiwa’
The 1975 – ‘I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It’
Radiohead – ‘A Moon Shaped Pool’
Bastille – ‘Wild World’
Beyoncé – ‘Lemonade’
Best Track supported by Red Stripe
Tove Lo – ‘Cool Girl’
Charli XCX – ‘After The Afterparty’
Skepta – ‘Man’
Bastille – ‘Good Grief’
The 1975 – ‘Somebody Else’
Christine And The Queens – ‘Tilted’
Best Live Band supported by Nikon
Bastille
Slaves
The 1975
Bring Me The Horizon
Christine And The Queens
Wolf Alice
Best Video
Kanye West – ‘Famous’
Beyoncé – ‘Formation’
Radiohead – ‘Burn The Witch’
Slaves – ‘Consume Or Be Consumed’
Rat Boy – ‘Get Over It’
Wolf Alice – ‘Lisbon’
Best Festival supported by ID&C
Glastonbury
Reading & Leeds
Download
Isle Of Wight
Primavera
V Festival
Best Music Film
Oasis: Supersonic
Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds’ One More Time With Feeling
Sing Street
Gimme Danger
The Rolling Stones Havana Moon
The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years
Best TV Series supported by Domino’s
Stranger Things
Fleabag
Game Of Thrones
Black Mirror
Humans
People Just Do Nothing
Best Film
Deadpool
My Scientology Movie
Captain America: Civil War
Suicide Squad
Everybody Wants Some!!
Hunt For The Wilderpeople
Music Moment Of The Year
Bring Me The Horizon invade Coldplay’s table at NME Awards 2016
Coldplay’s Viola Beach tribute at Glastonbury
Beyoncé drops Lemonade
Skepta wins Mercury Prize
Pete Doherty plays The Bataclan
The Stone Roses’ first new music in 20 years
Best Festival Headliner
Coldplay
Radiohead
Biffy Clyro
Adele
Foals
The Stone Roses
Best Small Festival
Y Not
Green Man
End Of The Road
Festival No 6
Kendall Calling
Slam Dunk
Villain Of The Year
Donald Trump
David Cameron
Boris Johnson
Nigel Farage
Martin Shkreli
Katie Hopkins
Hero Of The Year
David Bowie
Adele
Beyoncé
Millie Bobby Brown
Gary Lineker
Liam Gallagher
Worst Band
The Chainsmokers
Clean Bandit
Honey G
Nickelback
5 Seconds Of Summer
Twenty One Pilots
Best Reissue
REM – ‘Out Of Time’
Pink Floyd – ‘Meddle’
Oasis – ‘Be Here Now’
Michael Jackson – ‘Off The Wall’
DJ Shadow – ‘Endtroducing’
Blur – ‘Leisure’
Best Book
Alan Partridge – Nomad
Johnny Marr – Set The Boy Free
Bruce Springsteen – Born To Run
The Killers – Somewhere Outside That Finish Line
Zayn – Zayn: The Official Autobiography
Sylvia Patterson – I’m Not With The Band