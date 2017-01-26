Watch Biffy Clyro play ‘Mountains’ and discuss the importance of UK nightlife and new music in these ace Nikon 360 videos

The footage was shot at the Nikon Presents the VO5 NME Awards Nominations Party on Nikon's KeyMission 360 cameras

Earlier this month, Biffy Clyro played a very special, intimate set at London’s Omeara for the Nikon Presents the VO5 NME Awards Nominations Party. During it, they stripped some of their biggest and best songs down from rock juggernauts to acoustic gems for a tiny audience of lucky fans.

Didn’t get your hands on tickets? Don’t worry! We were there to film it all so you can feel just like you were there. What’s more, we captured it on Nikon’s KeyMission 360 cameras, which catch all the action from every angle possible. That means you can see the band performing on stage and the audience’s reaction throughout the room. Warning: it’ll make shaky phone videos from gigs seem even worse after you watch it.

Don’t believe us? Check out this ace 360 video of Biffy playing ‘Mountains’ and be transported directly to that moment. Drag the video left and right or move your phone as you’re watching to see the whole room.

READ MORE: Biffy Clyro highlight pop hooks in special stripped-back set at the Nikon Presents the VO5 NME Awards 2017 Nominations Party

Before the show, the boys sat down with NME’s Leonie Cooper to have a little catch-up. Also filmed in 360, they discussed turning their tunes into acoustic ditties (turns out their “widdly” older tracks don’t lend themselves to the format all that well), the importance of UK nightlife, opening a weed and tequila bar, when to expect new music and more. Watch it below.

The VO5 NME Awards 2017 takes place on February 15 at London’s O2 Academy Brixton. Vote for who you want to win here and buy tickets for the ceremony here.