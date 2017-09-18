You shouldn’t care what others think about you, but when you’re transplanted in an unfamiliar city with unfamiliar people and the daunting task of both not wasting the next three years (and the fuckton of debt you’re racking up) and making new friends, it’s hard not to. One of the main things your new university pals will judge you on is your music taste. Pack these albums on vinyl and you’ll be laughing – not only are they all truly brilliant records, but they should impress most of the people you encounter and get your uni soundtrack off to a good start.

Christine & The Queens – ‘Chaleur Humaine’

First off, you’re gonna want something new and cool to show you’re not just mad into old music. What better than woman of the moment Christine & The Queens? Her album ‘Chaleur Humaine’ has been causing a right stir since its release last year because it’s full of gorgeous electronica and thought-provoking musings on gender and identity.

Lou Reed – ‘Coney Island Baby’

Everyone knows about ‘Transformer’ or ‘The Velvet Underground & Nico’. ‘Coney Island Baby’ may be less appreciated than those two, but it’s an underrated treat of an album and one of Reed’s best. Unpack this in halls and let people know you’re as clued up as they come.

Kanye West – ‘The College Dropout’

Re-educate your new friends on the glory of early Kanye, before he was married to Kim Kardashian and went on massive rants every time he was near a microphone. Obviously includes such bangers as ‘Jesus Walks’ and ‘Through The Wire’, which should go down extremely well at any halls ragers you throw.

Joni Mitchell – ‘Blue’

This record says you’re a multi-faceted, multi-layered person who isn’t ashamed of their sensitive side. Plus, Joni will be there for you when that person you hooked up with during Freshers’ Week ghosts you.

Skepta – ‘Konnichiwa’

Ideal for provoking drunken kitchen rap battles or just initiating conversations about the resurgence of grime. ‘Shutdown’ could really break the ice between you and your new roomies too because how can anyone not become hugely overexcited as soon as they hear it? Your room will be a makeshift club in no time.

Marvin Gaye – ‘Let’s Get It On’

Perhaps an obvious one, but pull this out and put it on when you’ve struck it lucky and it’ll give even your weirdest Jagerbomb-fuelled moves an air of sexiness. What’s more, it’ll scream sophistication and sensuality to your new bed buddy. Win.

The Beatles – ‘Rubber Soul’

Or any Beatles really, because who doesn’t like the Fab Four? Even if you end up living with a bunch of weirdos who claim not to like music, they won’t be able to deny Paul, John, George and Ringo.

Daft Punk – ‘Discovery’

It’s one of the best dance albums of all time so it’s a prime record to pull out on those nights when the pre-drinking turns into the night’s main event. Instant clubbing without having to leave your flat and a banging way to make you the hero of your halls.

Bon Iver – ‘For Emma, Forever Ago’

Remind everyone who Justin Vernon was before he started working with Kanye and became more than just a beardy man who likes hanging out in cabins. His atmospheric and intricate debut also doubles as the ideal record to lull you to sleep when you crawl into bed at 7am, your 10am lecture looming on the horizon.

MIA – ‘Kala’

Lure them in with ‘Paper Planes’, make them stay for ‘Bird Flu’, ‘Bamboo Banga’, ‘Boyz’, ‘Jimmy’ and all the rest of one of MIA’s best efforts. The coolest.