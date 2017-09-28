10 venues you should see a gig in before you die

Once known as the Astoria, the Sundown Centre and The Fair Deal, the O2 Academy Brixton is a former cinema and theatre that opened in the 1920s. Known as the Academy since 1983, it’s among the biggest non-arena venues in London with a capacity of just under 5,000, and in recent months it’s been used by The Killers, Lana Del Rey, Mac DeMarco and Gorillaz. Since 1994, it’s won venue of the year 12 times at the NME Awards. Additional fun fact: The Mighty Boosh and The xx share the record for consecutive nights played at the venue – both have done seven in a row here.