17 times Seth Rogen’s Mum was the absolute boss on Twitter

Parenting goals

We’ve all had those terrifying texts from your parents. A series of missed calls followed by the most sickening three words known to man: “where are you?” Palms sweaty, heart racing you call home and wait for an impossible amount of rings until your Mum picks up for the conversation that goes a bit like this: “Heya, everything okay?!” “Oh hiya love, just fancied a chat.”

And it isn’t just you and I who get these types of calls, it’s proper celebs, and this time it was the turn of Seth Rogen to be on the receiving end of one of these messages. Only his Mum, Sandy Rogen, is hip and down with the kids, and did it all on Twitter.

Seth later returned to Twitter to respond to his Mother’s excellent use of Twitter to quip that it’d only been a mere 24 hours since he responded.

But this isn’t the only time that Sandy Rogen has been an absolute boss on Twitter, she’s a bit of a hero on social media – not only using it to Retweet her son’s achievements (as any proud Mum should do), but sometimes to rinse her child, and often to share her, frankly brilliant, world views with her 50,000 followers.

Here are 17 times Sandy Rogen was a proper legend on Twitter.

When she reminded her son that she was always right:

When you realised where Seth gets it from:

And when she was always proud as punch of her son:

When she was a creative genius:

When she had the confidence to know when her jokes were good:

When she spoke the truth, but probably not the truth her son wanted broadcasting to her thousands of followers:

When she knew that good falafel was the best thing to have on Christmas day:

When she said what everybody was thinking:

When her film reviews were concise, insightful and most of all accurate:

And sometimes they were absolute savage:

When she wanted to make sure Seth was getting her updates:

When she really, really loved Scotland:

When she knew she needed to protect herself:

When she was the fashionista we can only aspire of being:

When she had the same dilemmas as us all:

When she knew what she needed:

And finally, when she had the same self doubts we all do when we post a Tweet and nobody likes it:

Au contraire Mrs Rogen – you’re absolutely the best at Twittering, never change.